Zack Pradel Drives the 2009 Ford Mustang V6, Calls It an Ideal Sundae-Getter

I've come to know Zack as he is a fellow rotor head himself, but he's also doing reviews of ordinary, day-to-day vehicles, and I was curious to see if he felt the same way about a V6 powered Mustang as I do. The car he's driving in this video is a 2009 Convertible, with a 5-speed automatic gearbox. The V6 unit in this thing is a 4.0-liter that puts out 210 horsepower and 240 lb-ft (325 Nm) of torque.Even though you're growing up, you should never stop having fun
Zack notes that this is the first time he's driving a Mustang in this spec, with this kind of an engine and a convertible on top of all things. But he has driven several Mustangs in the past, with some of them featuring V8 engines, and some using inline-six units. Talking about the V6 he calls it "quite the hefty, hunky, chunky boy", noting that you would most likely expect an engine this big to be a V8 instead.
Talking about the fuel consumption, this engine is rated for 16 mpg (14.7 liters/100 km) while driving around town, and 24 mpg (9.8 liters/100 km) if you're cruising down the highway. As soon as he heads off he does a wide-open throttle pull, and while there is some wheelspin involved, it didn't look all that fast. He does seem satisfied with the way the engine works, at least if you're not going to judge it too harshly.
it all comes down to the fun factor. If you've got decent weather, and are just looking to cruise around town or go on a road trip, you just might enjoy this car for what it is. And you can't blame Ford for providing an answer to the people that wanted to enjoy the Mustang experience, without having to stop at the gas station all that often. Talking about the transmission, it's obvious that he would have enjoyed having a third pedal even more. Going back to a simpler life is not a step backward
He calls it a "clunky Ford automatic", although it does get the job done, and once again, for anyone not interested in going berserk behind the wheel, it will do just fine. And at the end of the day, this is a 12-year old gearbox, and you can't judge it by today's standards when everything is so refined and technologically advanced. Talking about the gauges, he mentions the '60s Mustang vibes you get just by looking at them.
Once again, these look quite obsolete in my opinion, but at least the ones in the newest generation Mustang look a whole lot better. While the steering wheel looks like it's seen its fair share of action, this car only has 78,000 miles (125,528 km) on its odometer. And that might have you reflecting on Ford's questionable build quality, but I guess it's better to hold back on any opinions until we get to see how a more premium model from the same year looks like.
He decides to check out the back seats, which, as you might imagine, aren't that spacious given the kind of car we're talking about. As expected, it's not very roomy, albeit with the top down it is slightly more manageable. Zack further emphasizes the fun factor and thinking back at my high school days, I think this would have been extremely fun to ride around in during those hot summer days while listening to some classic west coast hip-hop. But that's just me.
Going out of the car he heads straight for the trunk, and he immediately complains about the absence of a button for opening it up. The trunk wasn't going to be extremely spacious by design, but it does look like there's enough space for you to load up some supplies for spending a day at the beach. As he goes back inside of the car, we get to witness the electric retractable soft-top in action, and it all seems to be still working fine.
And speaking from an enthusiast point of view, he shares the same view as I do, mentioning that: "If it were my money, I wouldn't buy this car, because I would want the higher performance Mustang, I would want a 5.0, I would want a manual, I would want a Shelby GT350". But for someone who will never even consider going past the speed limit, a V6 Mustang might already have too much power to start with.
This is completely fine because if everyone driving down the street were a sports car enthusiast, the police would probably have to double their efforts just to keep things running in an orderly fashion. Zack appreciates the fact that this 2009 Mustang captures the essence of the first-year Mustang, which didn't have a V8, to begin with, but instead featured a straight-six motor.
And he still remembers driving a 1965 Mustang with that exact setup, and it was love at first sight for him. From his perspective, both of these vehicles, the '65, and the '09, are ideal for taking a few of your friends on a joyride to the corner ice cream parlor for a sundae. And if you think of it, there are several benefits involved: no more waking up the neighbors with every engine start, no more speed tickets, it's all about having fun in the sun.
