You’ve Arrived With a 1959 Ford Fairlane 500 Galaxie Skyliner With a Retractable Hardtop

During that year, Ford produced more than 12,000 Skyliner retractable hardtop models as the company transitioned from the Fairlane 500 to the new Galaxie series, and all indications were that the cars would be a major hit with buyers. After all, they possessed all the necessary attributes. They were huge and comfortable, ostentatious in a middle-class way and highway-friendly. But it was the convertible and retractable hardtop that functioned as a signal to the neighbors that the owner was both sensible and intent on displaying the fruits of success.
The era of the most desirable Ford Skyliners lasted but three model years from 1957 through 1959. The special retractable hardtop vehicles represented a novel innovation and are once again experiencing interest from manufacturers and automakers, and these Skyliners are still very much the subject of interest among Ford collectors to this day. The original ‘Skyliner’ sported a clear acrylic roof segment.
The Ford Fairlane Skyliner - at least for a short window of time - claimed to be the world's only production convertible to feature a retractable hardtop and it was ntroduced as Ford's top-of-the-range model in 1955. The cars were made to rival Chevrolet's successful Bel Air line and they were available in six different body styles. The cars could be delivered with a choice of six-cylinder or V8 engines, and the entire range was re-styled for 1957, and during that period, the bodies were lowered and the post-1957 models were decked out with the latest in styling adornments - tail fins.
The 1959 Ford Fairlane 500 Galaxie Skyliner could be delivered ‘heavily optioned’ with such features as factory air conditioning, power windows and a power-adjustable front seat. But again, the selling point was the maddeningly complex retractable-roof operating mechanism that drew all the eyeballs.
This particular Skyliner is powered by the 352 ci, FE-block Thunderbird Special V8 - a factory H-code engine. A Holley four-barrel carburetor and a compression ratio of 9.6:1 provided the car with 300hp, and the Cruise-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission provided ‘whisper quiet’ shifting.
This Skyliner features a new paint job in factory-spec colors and each piece of the stainless steel and chrome trim has been removed and refinished. An additional option, the tinted window glass and windshield, are also intact.
The dashboard seems complete and functional across all trim and appears to include all small controls, the full complement of instruments and a factory clock. And as a bonus, this Skliner is also equipped with a factory pushbutton AM radio.
The additional refurbishment was completed on the Skyliner’s power steering and power drum brakes and such items as the shock absorbers, master cylinder, wheel cylinders, and both upper and lower ball joints were replaced as well. The car also includes whitewall radial tires.
