YouTubers Take Out the 2022 Subaru WRX, Love the Fun Factor, Hate the Plastic Face

Let’s face it. EVs, SUVs, and crossovers are the center of attention in the automotive industry. Rally-inspired sport compact cars like the new Subaru WRX don’t excite the masses as they used to a decade ago. If anything, its design team took a thrashing online upon release after a backlash from its cultic following over its looks. Jakub and Yuri of the TheStraightPipes got the chance to review the new 2022 Subaru WRX to determine if we can “judge a book by its cover.”
From inception, rally cars wore a badge of honor. They were the most brutal, gnarliest auto machines; built to withstand the harshest terrains from the Swiss Alps to the scorching drylands of Africa. These stone-cold mechanical coyotes raced through the torrid tracks from dawn to dusk – thanks to their "bulletproof" cladding.
Unfortunately, we can’t say the same about the new WRX cladding. It got a lot of hate for its unique looks, and Jakub of TheStraightPipes describes it as “disgusting,” which could be a little harsh. Yuri, on the other hand, thinks it looks nice. He describes it as a “Safari off-road car.”
Under the hood, the 2002 Subaru WRX comes with a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine paired to either a 6-speed manual transmission or an automatic SPT (Subaru performance transmission), making 271 hp (275 ps) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque from 2,000 to 5,000 rotations per minute.
Many people have reservations about the 2022 WRX, and specifically, its plastic cladding, but let’s be honest, it makes a lot of practical sense when it comes to rallying.
“It’s really fun, but that redline it gets to you way quicker than you think it would at 6,000, and there’s like no warning or anything to know,” Yuri said. “It’s a good mix of being able to off-road and on-road in a fun way,” he added.
The duo soon discovered the new Subaru WRX thrives in the wilderness. Despite calling it “Plastic face,” they appreciated its “fun factor." It launches better on gravel, has more power, and improved rally tech.
