YouTubers Take Out the 2022 Subaru WRX, Love the Fun Factor, Hate the Plastic Face

Let’s face it. EVs, SUVs, and crossovers are the center of attention in the automotive industry. Rally-inspired sport compact cars like the new Subaru WRX don’t excite the masses as they used to a decade ago. If anything, its design team took a thrashing online upon release after a backlash from its cultic following over its looks. Jakub and Yuri of the TheStraightPipes got the chance to review the new 2022 Subaru WRX to determine if we can “judge a book by its cover.”

