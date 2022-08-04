YouTuber Wraps His 2008 Bugatti Veyron in Pink Despite Everyone's Warning, Hit or Miss?

The idea of turning a doll house into a real-life music video did wonders for Aqua in 1997. To date, Barbie Girl ranks as one of the world’s best-selling singles of all time. Taking inspiration from that success, James Lucas Condon, a.k.a TheStradman, decided to change the theme on his $1 million Bugatti Veyron with a bubblegum pop-themed exterior.
TheStradman isn’t a fan of stock supercars. Most of his fleet have crazy body kits or obnoxious shades on the exterior. His wild customizations and peculiar taste in spec-ing have proven successful, with a following of more than 3.7 million subscribers on the platform.
That said, the pink exterior, while daring, isn’t a crazy transformation from the initial purple and white theme.
Back in May, TheStradman did a valuation of his fleet. He valued his 2008 Bugatti Veyron at a little bit over the $1 million mark. A recent upload by DDE (Daily Driven Exotics) revealed the YouTuber had it up on eBay for $1,100,100.
We are not sure too many people will be looking to get the beastly supercar considering the elephant in the room (he’s probably not looking to sell either). Still, it packs some impressive heat with its quad-turbocharged 8-liter W16 engine tuned to churn out a whooping 1,001 hp (1,015 ps) and 921 lb-ft (1,249 Nm) of torque.
We’ll have to give it to the YouTuber. Pink might not have a crazy following as it did back in 1997, but the quality of the job is top tier. It’s a mix of pink and chrome on the sides, complimented by white wheels. It’s a definite head-turner regardless of what you’ll think.
He also took the opportunity of picking up his pink Bugatti Veyron to drive his newly acquired 2022 Hummer EV to the body shop. Apart from its remarkable self-driving and lane-changing features, its energy consumption was quite impressive. It covered more than 130 miles (209 km) on 36% (132 miles/212 kilometers) of battery charge left.
