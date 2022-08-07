YouTuber Tries Driving With Finger Tightened Wheel Nuts, Gets a Surprising Outcome

Everybody knows it’s a bad idea to tighten anything on your vehicle using just the strength of your fingers. This is even more valid when it comes to moving parts and especially the ones responsible for keeping your car on the road.
Regardless of this being said by mechanics and written in every owner’s manual, some people just want to test everything for themselves. This was exactly the case with the popular YouTuber called Alex Kersten, known for his role in growing the Car Throttle channel. He decided to see if this is just a myth and try to bust it on his separate channel, called Autoalex Cars.
However, in the spirit of making YouTube videos that are compelling to watch, merely seeing if a car can be driven with finger-tightened wheel nuts would not be enough. Along with a friend, Alex decided to set up a challenge that would add to the entertainment value of the clip.
If their first experiment proved that the wheels could hold on to the vehicle, they would encourage them to fall off in incremental steps. Surprisingly, they were indeed able to drive a whole lap around an industrial complex without any issues. This led them to proceed with their challenge of removing the wheel nuts, one at a time, until the wheels would fall off the car.
What came next boggles the mind, as removing a wheel nut caused the others to tighten themselves up and help secure the wheel in place. Seeing as the car was stubbornly keeping it together, they pushed the experiment further with some degree of success. They were able to complete the lap around the industrial complex without much drama on as little as two lug nuts.
With their challenge having been overcome, there was one thing left to try, so they tried to get in the car and drive with just one wheel nut in place. This is where things finally took a wrong turn, and the tire popped off the vehicle, destroying their power steering pump in the process. This is obviously not something anybody should be trying, and luckily, we have YouTubers to try it for our viewing pleasure.
