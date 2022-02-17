YouTuber Takes Deliver of JDM STI Performance Kit for 2022 BRZ (Zero Performance Value)

It’s unfortunate that the second-generation BRZ sports coupe doesn’t have any engine mods, like a turbo. STI has just released a JDM Performance kit, but as long as they keep selling STI badges, stickers, and aero kits, the BRZ will never really be a proper STI. Thomas Hunt, a.k.a TJ Hunt, recently added a $4,000 JDM STI kit to his 2022 Subaru BRZ.
Subaru has had a lot of success with the second-generation BRZ. It sold faster than dealers could handle in the U.S., even though it doesn't come with any optional performance tuning.
During the Tokyo Auto Salon last month, STI (Subaru Technica International), the Japanese automaker’s performance partner, featured a BRZ STI model. It didn’t get any tails wagging due to the presence of the new all-electric Solterra and STI E-RA.
While the BRZ STI is a custom model and not a production car, Subaru says it could join their production line next year as a 2023 model. Still, this model will only feature STI performance parts and not a tuned engine.
Hunt just took delivery of his JDM STI performance kit for his 2022 BRZ. It’s important to note that in the past, STI performance parts included brakes, suspension, diffs, and functional aero. The BRZ has consistently received the shorter end of the deal regarding STI parts.
The STI and BRZ Series blue editions didn’t get engine upgrades, and mods mainly focused on the suspension system. Hunt’s JDM STI performance package (cladding) isn't any better, even though it costs $4,000 without incliding a not-so-good-looking performance wing, which costs another $4,000.
It’s safe to say that STI has always let BRZ fans down. Stickers and badging should never pass as performance parts, especially when they serve no performance value.
Perhaps Subaru should just come clean and let BRZ fans know their favorite sports coupe might never have forced induction from the factory. It’s still a fun car to drive, though. The 2.4-liter power upgrade on the newer model is punchy and offers a driver-focused exhilarating experience.
