YouTuber Gets to Drive a Tesla Model 3, Immediately Sells His Volkswagen ID.3 to Buy One

A week ago, we wrote about a Volkswagen ID.3 owner who drove a Tesla Model 3 Performance for the first time. He was so impressed that he recently decided to sell his Volkswagen electric car and buy a Tesla Model 3 instead.
For years, Tesla critics have been preaching that many Tesla owners would switch sides once established carmakers start building “proper” electric vehicles. Now, the legacy automakers have begun to build EVs, sometimes of better build quality than Tesla. Despite that, there aren’t many Tesla owners to defect, on the contrary. One interesting example is Alex Gillon, who only drove a Tesla Model 3 for the first time a couple of weeks ago.
In the video he shared on Youtube, Alex explained at the time what he liked about the American EV and what was notably better about his car, a Volkswagen ID.3. In short, Alex loved Tesla Model 3’s performance and road holding abilities, but noted that the build quality is somehow better on his electric Volkswagen. Nevertheless, his ID.3 had crappy software and a sluggish infotainment system, whereas the Tesla was a blast to use. We can tell now that his video didn’t quite show his enthusiasm for the Tesla.
His actions, on the other hand, are striking. Two weeks after he got to drive the Tesla, the Youtuber who runs the EV Driver channel decided it was time to abandon his Volkswagen ID.3 and switch sides. It wasn’t a Model 3 Performance like the one he drove, which would’ve been twice the price of the ID.3. Instead, Alex went for the Model 3 Long Range, which is still $20,000 more expensive than the Volkswagen. Alex has owned the ID.3 for 18 months but divorced after 18 minutes of adultery with a Tesla.
In a new video, Alex explains what made him make the decision and, as expected, it was the software that nailed the coffin for his beloved ID.3. His Volkswagen was plagued with software issues, whereas Tesla’s arguably strongest point is software. That and the large infotainment system screen, which is fast as lightning, as Alex admitted in the previous video.
