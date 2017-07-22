YouTuber Gets 2018 C63 S Coupe by Mistake, Mercedes Wants It Back

YouTuber Jeffrey Johnston, known as MaximusBlack, is getting a lot of attention for the video in which he describes how he bought a brand new Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe
that Mercedes desperately wants to get back.
4 photos
The wanted a particular configuration, so the dealership got him a slot. In one of the more recent videos, we get to see Designo gray paint, black wheels, red accents and carbon fiber trim. A few months after placing the order with Mercedes O'regans in Halifax, he learned that he was being upgraded to the 2018 model year for only $10 more, which sounded like a great thing.
However, it turned out to be the major problem with the car, as the 2018 model year C63 S isn't regulated for North American buyers yet. So Mercedes wanted it back to put in cold storage and offered one of their executives' SL 63
as a temporary replacement.
The only issue is that MaximusBlack makes his money on YouTube. Like many of the vloggers we follow, he bought the car expecting to do mods and certain activities to film. So he had already booked for an exhaust fitting, ECU
update and a protective film wrap.
Many people have trouble empathizing with the guy, not because he is rich enough to buy a C63, but because it almost feels like he's using this scandal to gain new followers. Unfortunately, we don't have any statements from Mercedes of Canada that we can publish, so there's only one half of the story.
Also, it's not like his car is broken and they refuse to fix it or something. I mean, the Porsche Nine-a-Lemon had much more severe consequences. And at least Mercedes offered him a much more expensive temporary replacement. But we do accept that MaximusBlack had plans with the car and that it entirely belongs to him.
In his second video on the subject, he seems much more down-to-earth. The C63 is still being towed away, but corporate found a way to make the guy happy somehow.