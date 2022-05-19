YouTuber Fixes Salvaged 2013 Ferrari 458, Dyno Says Otherwise

When you own a salvaged 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider with 86,000 miles, you are definitely prepping for a life full of disappointments. Notorious BIG once said, “more money more problems,” which closely relates to “having many sports cars is the fastest way to a retirement.” But for supercar collector and enthusiast Tyler Hoover of Hoovies Garage, buying lemons which he calls 'hoopties,' is all but a lifestyle.
The American automotive YouTuber has built a reputation for buying problematic cars and giving them a new lease of life. As romantic as that sounds, it often involves thousands of dollars in repairs, especially if the car in mind is a salvaged Ferrari 458.
In his latest episode, the Ferrari is the least of his worries. After finally getting his Lamborghini Countach back to his garage due to a coolant leak problem and getting an appointment to pick up his repaired Ferrari 458 – his 2001 Bentley Azure (previously owned by Jean-Claude Van Damme) popped a coolant warning.
If you are ever thinking of owning a Lamborghini Countach, this would be an excellent time to ponder over its repair bills. Hoover got a $1,561.17 bill for a coolant leak, slave cylinder, and oxygen sensor repair.
The Ferrari repair cost was heftier (it could be worse), with the total repairs coming down to $9,011.71, including a $37 medical bill after his mechanic cut his hand repairing the heat shield. The grand total is $10,572.88.
The Salvaged Ferrari 458 didn’t require a ton of work. The ride height was off, and motor mounts were damaged, among other minor issues.
“I am so happy with the way this came out. I mean, I don’t have to worry about it now,” Hoover said.
Well, he might have spoken too soon. A trip to the Dyno revealed his beloved Ferrari was running 130 hp (132 ps) lower than he expected. Hoover respectfully disagreed with the numbers saying the Dyno ran his Ferrari on third gear instead of fourth.
What do you think? Is Hoover playing the 'heartbroken owner at the Dyno' and needs to get his Ferrari checked? Take a look at the video below.
