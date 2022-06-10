YouTuber Drives a Modded 600-WHP Honda S2000, Discovers It's a Terrifying Road Rat

The Honda S2000, like the Mazda Miata, was developed for driving pleasure. It’s a rear-wheel drive roadster with a remarkably balanced chassis, ideal for cruising through mountain passes or open country roads. For car enthusiasts, it’s a blank canvas that will ride on anything, including the much-adored LS transplant.
The S2000 was Honda’s answer to car enthusiasts’ dreams. It’s a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive sports car with a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine, six-speed stick shift closed-ratio transmission, weighing just under 2,800 pounds. (1,270 kg).
David Patterson, a.k.a ThatDudeinBlue, got the chance to drive this hyper-tuned version of the original Honda S2000 running on a massive turbo and making over 600 wheel horsepower (592 ps).
“This is a turbocharged S2000 with a sleeved block, piston and rods and a Turbonetics turbocharger,” Patterson revealed. He believes the S2000’s shifter is among the best in the industry. To him, this tiny roadster is the 4-cylinder version of the Viper.
With a button press, the S2000 changes its boost settings and morphs into a terrifying road rat. The exhaust note is aggressive once he puts his foot on the pedal, thanks to the massive hood exit.
“One of the scariest things about the S2000 is its short wheelbase. It can get away from you very easily. The S2000 has a very high limit, but when you breach that limit, there’s pretty much no coming back, so you got to be kinda careful driving the S2000,” he confessed.
Patterson doesn’t think the Honda S2000 makes a great first sports car. If anything, he feels it can give you a false sense of security.
The modded S2000 Honda is undoubtedly phenomenal, and Patterson does a great job highlighting its features. We won’t get into those details but recommend you watch the action in the video below.
Bottomline. It’s a pity we don’t have many of these anymore. It’s such a relief that Toyota is defending the last driver-focused car species with the GR86 and the new Supra. And so is Mazda with its MX-5 Miata.
