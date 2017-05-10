YouTuber Drives 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Goes For 0-60 MPH Launches

The 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk may have made its at last month's New York Auto Show, but the Hellcat-ized SUV won't land in showrooms until the fourth quarter of the year. However, it seems we no longer have to wait for the first real-world taste of the Jeep halo car, as a YouTuber has managed to get behind the wheel of a Trackhawk.





The vlogger was offered the chance to drive what seems to be an evaluation vehicle, with the car coming from a driver reportedly working with the automaker.We get to check out tons of aspects of the factory-blown Grand Cherokee and we can see the Hellcat motor delivering its whine in the engine compartment of the thing, while the seats are wearing the Trackhawk branding we met in LA.Nevertheless, the test vehicle still packs a few pre-production elements and you'll understand this by checking out the air intake or the passenger side foot area.As such, we wouldn' trust the Grand Cherokee SRT-style, simple-layout tailpipes - the double tips we've seen so far should be found on the production car.Also, you should take plenty of conclusions that can be drawn from watching the video with a grain of salt. We're talking about aspects such as the somewhat restrained soundtrack - while the supercharger whine of the Hellcat has been designed to be loud enough to give you the giggles, things seem a tad quieter in the Jeep.Nevertheless, the nearly 1,000 lbs extra weight carried by the Grand Cherokee (the Hellcat pair isn't exactly scale-friendly, either), doesn't seem to have affected the sprinting aura of the blown 6.2-liter motor.Heck, we're not even sure what to make of the ride and handling balance showcased in the video, which seems to leave certain things to be desired.If you're impatient, you can jump to the 12:15 point for some hooning, timed 0-60 launches included. Keep in mind that the official data mentions a 3.5s 0-60, as well as a 11.6s quarter-mile and a top speed of 180 mph.The impressions delivered by the driver don't seem to be the most detailed in the world, so you'd better watch the whole video and draw your own conclusions. Oh, and by the way, this happens to be a right-hand-drive vehicle.As for those of you who are worried about the towing abilities of the supercharged Grand Cherokee will be reminded that we discussed the topic earlier today, when showing you a Trackhawk test car performing such duties.