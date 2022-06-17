YouTuber Drives 1996 Maserati Ghibli Cup, Says It's an Underrated Classic

More on this:

1 Wide “Italian Stallion” 1997 Maserati Ghibli Has Winter Looks and Screamer Pipes

2 The Maserati Ghibli Story, and How One Was Used by Ford “As an Example to Follow”

3 The Beautiful Maserati Ghibli Is Now 55 Years Old, Cent’Anni!

4 Maserati's F Tributo Special Editions Reach North American Showrooms This Month

5 Maserati Honors Iconic 250F Race Car With F Tributo Special Edition Models