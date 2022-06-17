YouTuber Drives 1996 Maserati Ghibli Cup, Says It's an Underrated Classic

Maserati built its name developing some of the coolest cars in the world. Forget its checkered history getting passed on from one owner to the next. Some of the most iconic vehicles in the game came from the Italian stable. A forgotten special from Maserati’s dominant era is the 1996 Maserati Ghibli Cup.
Jack from Number 27 YouTube channel got behind the wheel of the wondrous 1-of-60 1996 Maserati Ghibli Cup and relived its athletic glory.
Maserati had always been a major figure in the world of automobiles. The Italian automaker peaked in the early 70s and experienced a downturn in the 80s before resurging in the early 90s. During that period, some of the nippiest performance coupes drove out of their stable including the Ghibli.
Three different cars share the Maserati Ghibli name. The V8 AM115 grand tourer was developed between 1967 and 1973, the V6 twin-turbo AM336 coupe between 1992 and 1998, and the M157 executive salon from 2013.
The second-generation Ghibli, AM366, came in during the Fiat takeover. It was designed to be a resurrection of the majestic 1966 Ghibli.
In 1995, Maserati introduced two sports versions; the Ghibli Kit Sportivo, a race version of the Ghibli with a 2-liter engine, and a tuned suspension making 302 hp (306 ps). The second was the limited edition Ghibli Cup using the same 2-liter engine that interestingly made 324 hp (330 ps), a marvel at the era considering its displacement.
“What really makes the Ghibli a Cup is that engine. At two liters, it’s putting out 330 horsepower. Now, you’ve got to consider that the Bugatti eb1110 and the Jag Xj20 both had lower specific outputs,” Jack revealed.
Jack thinks the 1996 Maserati Ghibli Cup feels much more muscular for a 2-liter stroker. It doesn’t impress on the low-end below 4,500 rpm, but gets to its sweet spot above that mark. He also loves the suspension and admits it sucks up the bumps offering good body control regardless of the terrain.
“The steering is lovely. Once it’s loaded into the corner, you get so much communication,” he confessed.
The 1996 Maserati Ghibli Cup is a highly underrated and undeniably fantastic car. We hope Maserati can draw inspiration from its past glory for more amazing future builds.
