YouTuber Ditches His BMW X3 for Audi RS6, Stumbles Upon a Few Surprises

With an all-out SUV and crossover craze, the once-famous station wagon is fast facing extinction. However, when it comes to practical cars that can carry a month’s shopping and still pull a fast one on the drag strip, the 2021 Audi RS6 still makes a perfect choice.
With everyone ditching the once popular station wagons for larger, roomier SUVs, Sam Michael David Fane, better known as Seen Through Glass on YouTube, decided to do the opposite. He sold his BMW X3 for a 2021 Audi RS6.
It’s not a surprise someone would pick an RS6 over a BMW X3. The RS6 is like that new best friend you meet at summer camp. He’s popular with the girls and gets you spared by the school bully.
By any standards, it’s not a Lamborghini, but you’ll still get noticed at your local car meet running a stock block. Simply put, the RS6 is an OG when it comes to street racers.
Apart from the drama and agility, the 2021 RS6 is quite the keeper. It’ll make the perfect hauler for all your project essentials from Home Depot, pick your kids from school, drive to work, go camping and still save you a fortune when it comes to miles per gallon.
It might be a station wagon, but it packs a 4.0-liter V8 mated to an 8-speed automatic, making 591 HP and 800 Nm of torque under the hood. Paired with a mild-hybrid system on an all-wheel-drive platform, the RS6 can bolt from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.1-seconds.
After driving it for 1,500 miles (2,414 km), Seen Through Glass presenter made a couple of observations. It’s undeniably quick, but it can get lazy on the throttle sometimes.
While it’s not the best time to complain about fuel consumption considering the ‘elephant in the room,’ the RS6’s fuel economy is 18.8 mpg (15.5l/100 km) over the last 1,500 miles. That’s a lot considering it’s a financed car on monthly payments.
While he loves the cabin layout in the RS6, its infotainment system isn’t as straightforward as his previous BMW X3’s iDrive system.
It’s not all lemons with the RS6. Fane sold his X3 for this, after all. Check out the rest of the video to learn more about his initial impressions moving to a station wagon from an SUV.
