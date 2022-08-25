YouTuber Counts Huge Loses on Luxury Car Collection, Hints Used Car Bubble May Burst

Something weird is happening in the auto industry. If you’ve been keen enough, you’ll notice car influencers are dropping high-end gas guzzlers and making clearing sales. YouTuber James Lucas Condon sold his Ferrari GTC4Lusso and 964 Porsche 911 Safari then got a Hummer EV. On a recent upload, Tyler Hoover of Hoovies Garage paraded his cars and revealed how badly his collection is losing value each day.

7 photos