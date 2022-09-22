YouTuber C.J. Changes the Looks of His McLaren 720S Again, It's Now Flashy Green

When you have several cars and some cash, the world is your oyster. At least it is for vlogger C.J., who just decided to give his McLaren 720S a makeover, with a brand-new paint job and new wheels.
YouTuber C.J., known as cj_on_32s online, is a big car fan and he owns several supercars, all with flashy colors. And now his McLaren 720S joins that category.
The YouTuber took delivery of his McLaren 720S in April 2022. It came with a purple and black exterior, with a sleek, black interior. Just days after getting it, he took it to P.C. Customizing to give it a new wrap, going for a blacked-out look for his supercar. The only splash of color remained on the brake calipers, which were bright green. You can check the before look attached below.
Five months later, he decided to change it again. Taking inspiration from the shade of the brake calipers, the McLaren 720S now sports a very flashy, metallic green exterior, paired with new aftermarket wheels from Forgiato in the same shade with a floating logo. This time it's not a wrap, though, but a full paint job. Of course, besides the Instagram shots, CJ added a lengthy video of the result, too, calling the color "money green."
The McLaren 720S comes with a 4.0-liter V8 engine, good for 710 horsepower (720 ps) and a maximum torque of 568 lb-ft (770 Nm). But, in the video, the YouTuber shared that the person he bought it from modified it, giving it a total output of 852 horsepower (864 ps), with a torque of 698 lb-ft (946 Nm).
The over twenty minutes of footage show every angle of the supercar and its "outrageous" paint job, as C.J. called it. And it fits right in next to his other colorful rides. The list includes an orange Lamborghini Urus, an orange Huracan Evo, and a blue Chevrolet Corvette C8, among others.
The latest addition to his collection was a black Mercedes-Benz S 580, which he immediately fitted with silver wheels from Forgiato.
