YouTuber Casually Drops 15k on Custom Lamborghini Diablo Exhaust

Most of the time, when Tyler Hoover of Hoovie's Garage buys the cheapest xyz car in the USA, we laugh as it hilariously blows up in his face to the tune of thousands of dollars of his own money. It'd be downright tragic if not for his YouTube sponsors reimbursing his losses.
But his 1997 Lamborghini Diablo coupe is not one of his everyday hoopties. It's a vehicle Tyler purchased because of his love of classic Lambos. When an eccentric doctor in the same Kansas town as Hoovie sold both a Countach and a Diablo, Hoovie was the perfect candidate to take both of them home.
A mismatched set of tires has only been the tip of the iceberg of the mechanical snafus that took place in this car. Firstly, the steering rack vomited its guts up all over Hoovie's mechanic's shop floor, followed by both front struts. To top it all off, a very annoying whistling noise started to emanate from the engine bay.
Clearly, it was time for a trip back to Dave the Car Wizard, Hoovie's trusty master mechanic. At the shop, Dave rolled out Hoovie's Diablo's new set of shiny exhaust pipes.
An aftermarket set from Capristo, famous for their custom exhaust systems for famous Italian supercars. Rest assured, there's no cheap metal involved in this exhaust system's construction. Only the finest quality alloy metals that money can buy.
Pitty, all that custom metallurgy is doomed to spend its days hidden under the rear bodywork of this Diablo. But you'll absolutely hear it when it comes barreling down the road at 4,000 rpm. To some, it will just be noise. To us, though, it's a gracious symphony.
Fyi, the Lamborghini Diablo was also known for many electrical gremlins after prolonged use. We can't wait to see all the tomfoolery Hoovie and Dave get up to when all that goes awry. It's bound to be pretty gosh darn entertaining.
A mismatched set of tires has only been the tip of the iceberg of the mechanical snafus that took place in this car. Firstly, the steering rack vomited its guts up all over Hoovie's mechanic's shop floor, followed by both front struts. To top it all off, a very annoying whistling noise started to emanate from the engine bay.
Clearly, it was time for a trip back to Dave the Car Wizard, Hoovie's trusty master mechanic. At the shop, Dave rolled out Hoovie's Diablo's new set of shiny exhaust pipes.
An aftermarket set from Capristo, famous for their custom exhaust systems for famous Italian supercars. Rest assured, there's no cheap metal involved in this exhaust system's construction. Only the finest quality alloy metals that money can buy.
Pitty, all that custom metallurgy is doomed to spend its days hidden under the rear bodywork of this Diablo. But you'll absolutely hear it when it comes barreling down the road at 4,000 rpm. To some, it will just be noise. To us, though, it's a gracious symphony.
Fyi, the Lamborghini Diablo was also known for many electrical gremlins after prolonged use. We can't wait to see all the tomfoolery Hoovie and Dave get up to when all that goes awry. It's bound to be pretty gosh darn entertaining.