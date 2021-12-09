YouTuber Buys a Meticulously-Serviced Nearly 1-Million Miles Dodge Ram Cummins

You’ll often see or hear of a million-dollar car, but it’s not often you see a million-mile car. I know what you are thinking, it’s probably beat up and on its last leg, right? Wrong! Tyler Hoover of Hoovies Garage bought a nearly 1-million miles Dodge Ram Cummins Diesel truck in spectacular condition (at least from the outside).
Million-mile cars are rare but not out of the ordinary. Car enthusiasts love their cars. With proper care and maintenance, any car can rack up some insane figures on the odometer and still look like it just left the dealership.
Hoover traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah, for the first time to get his hands on a nearly 1 million miles Dodge Ram Cummins diesel truck. The 2004 four-wheel-drive diesel truck has 994,000 miles. It looks spectacular for the racked-up miles.
The Ram truck and Cummins engine manufacturer have a long history that’s more than 30 years old. Chrysler-owned Ram truck and Cummins debuted their collaboration in 1989, with a 5.9-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel that made a meager 160 hp. Their three-decade collaboration developed into the most reliable heavy-duty trucks in America.
The original owner of the truck supplies parts to oil fields, which explains the racked-up tons of miles on the Dodge Ram. He uses the Dodge Ram Cummins truck to ferry urgently-needed parts to oil fields.
The truck is Carfax verified and comes with 200 service records, proof that he is meticulous when it comes to maintenance. The car is not a hundred percent perfect considering the miles it has racked and, there is a bit of surface wear like rust and water in the taillights.
This isn’t the first Dodge Ram Cummins with nearly a million miles. If anything, these trucks have a reputation of getting to a million miles that even a Cummins B-Series million-mile club exists. It explains the 30-year-old relationship between Cummins and the Ram truck. In the U.S., the Dodge Ram Cummins is the best-in-class for durability, reliability, and longevity.
Hoover, when Hoover does a cold start, to his amazement, there are no warning lights on the dash, and you can hardly feel the engine under the hood.
Hoover traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah, for the first time to get his hands on a nearly 1 million miles Dodge Ram Cummins diesel truck. The 2004 four-wheel-drive diesel truck has 994,000 miles. It looks spectacular for the racked-up miles.
The Ram truck and Cummins engine manufacturer have a long history that’s more than 30 years old. Chrysler-owned Ram truck and Cummins debuted their collaboration in 1989, with a 5.9-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel that made a meager 160 hp. Their three-decade collaboration developed into the most reliable heavy-duty trucks in America.
The original owner of the truck supplies parts to oil fields, which explains the racked-up tons of miles on the Dodge Ram. He uses the Dodge Ram Cummins truck to ferry urgently-needed parts to oil fields.
The truck is Carfax verified and comes with 200 service records, proof that he is meticulous when it comes to maintenance. The car is not a hundred percent perfect considering the miles it has racked and, there is a bit of surface wear like rust and water in the taillights.
This isn’t the first Dodge Ram Cummins with nearly a million miles. If anything, these trucks have a reputation of getting to a million miles that even a Cummins B-Series million-mile club exists. It explains the 30-year-old relationship between Cummins and the Ram truck. In the U.S., the Dodge Ram Cummins is the best-in-class for durability, reliability, and longevity.
Hoover, when Hoover does a cold start, to his amazement, there are no warning lights on the dash, and you can hardly feel the engine under the hood.