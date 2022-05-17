YouTuber Buys 12 Abandoned Storage Units, Finds Classic Jeeps and Hoards of Strange Stuff

There are two things you need to worry about scavenging through someone’s hidden stuff, uncovering a horrendous past, or striking gold. David of HeavyDSparks channel bought 12 abandoned storage units for $5k and was looking to turn in a profit from whatever loot he got inside.
There’s always a possibility of finding a rare car in an abandoned unit. There’s also the possibility of stumbling upon some gross stuff. David was willing to toss the coin on this venture and turn in some profit on his $5k payment.
Purchasing a storage unit is a bit of a gamble. For most people, a storage unit is the best way to throw away hoarded belongings and never look back. But for others, it’s the perfect way to preserve rare collector cars they are looking to rebuild someday.
David called in a couple of friends to help him sieve through the units. They came across some strange things (not revealed in the video), rare rocks, furniture, tools, car parts, and scrappy Plymouth Voyager. They even discovered evidence of someone living in one of the units.
His investment wasn’t a total bust at the end of the day. In two containers, they discovered some classic Jeeps and an Isuzu diesel engine. They weren’t in the best condition, but David was confident they could rack in a couple of thousands of dollars.
David doesn’t think he’ll turn in a profit from the find, but judging on what they showcased, there's a good chance he'll make back his $5k and more from the small finds, including a decent number of used parts they spotted.
This isn’t the most lucrative storage unit find, but as one HeavyDSparks fan puts it, “it’s an honest look at what happens when you buy storage lockers. There’s a reason people just never come back.”
In the past, car prospectors have stumbled upon some mint gems forgotten and tucked away for years in storage units.
Purchasing a storage unit is a bit of a gamble. For most people, a storage unit is the best way to throw away hoarded belongings and never look back. But for others, it’s the perfect way to preserve rare collector cars they are looking to rebuild someday.
David called in a couple of friends to help him sieve through the units. They came across some strange things (not revealed in the video), rare rocks, furniture, tools, car parts, and scrappy Plymouth Voyager. They even discovered evidence of someone living in one of the units.
His investment wasn’t a total bust at the end of the day. In two containers, they discovered some classic Jeeps and an Isuzu diesel engine. They weren’t in the best condition, but David was confident they could rack in a couple of thousands of dollars.
David doesn’t think he’ll turn in a profit from the find, but judging on what they showcased, there's a good chance he'll make back his $5k and more from the small finds, including a decent number of used parts they spotted.
This isn’t the most lucrative storage unit find, but as one HeavyDSparks fan puts it, “it’s an honest look at what happens when you buy storage lockers. There’s a reason people just never come back.”
In the past, car prospectors have stumbled upon some mint gems forgotten and tucked away for years in storage units.