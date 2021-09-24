Youtube Star Omi in a Hellcat Busted for Fraud, Over 50 of His Luxury Vehicles Seized

The world of social media is a total fake – many people feel that way, and the case of Omi in a Hellcat proves it. Presenting himself as an “entrepreneur” who succeeded in amassing an impressive fortune, including tens of luxury vehicles and several properties, the lifestyle vlogger ended up being arrested for a complex fraud scheme.
Bill Omar Carrasquillo is known online as Omi in a Hellcat, a lifestyle vlogger with almost 800k subscribers, who frequently bragged about the ultra-expensive cars he kept adding to his collection. As it turns out, this was just an attempt to “clean up his act”, after the FBI began investigating him in 2019, for running an illegal video streaming service.
This week, on September 22, Omi was arrested and is now facing life in prison. Maybe even more painful for him, 57 luxury vehicles, 52 properties in the New Jersey area, and over $34 million were seized by the federal authorities, NJ.com reported.
According to court documents filed by the U.S. Attorney’s office of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Carrasquillo allegedly used legitimate cable subscriptions and encoders from China, to stream copyright-protected video content illegally, on the Internet.
Over the course of several years, he had gained so many subscribers to his illegal streaming services, that he had accumulated over $30 million, not counting his jaw-dropping fleet of expensive cars and motorcycles. When the investigation began, the authorities shut down Omi’s service, which is when he started the process of re-branding himself and his company on Youtube.
It’s unclear how many of his followers and Youtube subscribers were aware of Omi’s real endeavors and the source of the stunning vehicles he was showing off. Still, he clearly had supporters throughout this entire affair. The famous vlogger was able to post bail the same day he was arrested, and he thanked his friends, in a post on social media.
Not even his millions and whatever is left from his extravagant fleet can save Omi from justice. He will be arraigned on September 28, and faces serious charges. Although his attorney described him as “an innovator who did not break any laws”, it looks like Omi’s joyride in a Hellcat, or any other luxury car, is coming to an end.
