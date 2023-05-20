YouTube Cancels Rendering Artist Channel While Letting Others Exploit His Work

Even if you have never heard of Eduardo Oliveira, it is almost certain that you have already seen his work somewhere. Du, as he is more popularly known, started rendering classic Brazilian cars in 2006 with the Irmão do Décio (IDD) blog. What began just like a hobby gave Du Oliveira the opportunity to work for magazines and even to design a new car. None of that stopped YouTube from canceling his channel with no explanation. Ironically, people that steal his work can still be seen on the video platform.
"I created my channel years ago but did not use it very much. More recently, I came up with the idea of rescuing some of my old work in video format for my followers who had never seen it."
Oliveira's idea was to try to imagine how classic cars would look if they received new generations, as it became standard practice starting in the late 1960s. Ironically, some of the vehicles the rendering artist imagined were born around those years, but their carmakers did not give them new iterations for several reasons. Some of them went bankrupt, some just developed other products for the same market niche, and so forth. The list includes the Volkswagen Brasilia, Puma GTB, Ford Maverick, and several other classics, including the DKW-Vemag Belcar (the Brazilian equivalent to the F94).
His YouTube channel started gaining traction with the classic car reinterpretations he published years ago. Some weeks after he started creating these videos, the channel went dark, and Oliveira received a standard message.
"I have no idea what video caused this. YouTube canceled my channel without letting me know why. All I received was a permanent cancelation warning accusing me of propagating scams and spam. It did not mention a single video in which that would have occurred."
"Without any evidence or explanation, I can only suppose that someone denounced my videos because of other people who used the renderings I have created to promote fake news, such as the presentation of my renderings as cars that would be soon put for sale. In the worst-case scenario, someone hacked my channel."
I found at least two other examples of imaginary vehicles Oliveira designed being presented as real possibilities: one for the Ford Maverick (the original one) and another one for the Chevrolet Caravan, a station wagon based on the Opala. YouTube keeps videos misrepresenting Oliveira's work online but banned his channel. I asked the video platform for an answer – not once but twice. My first request was sent on April 26. I shipped the second one on May 15. It was useless: I never heard back from YouTube. I did not even receive an automatic reply with a poop emoji on it. Zero. Zilch. Just like Oliveira.
"I've heard YouTube is canceling several channels without an explanation, most of them about politics, but I have never talked about that in mine. It is a pity. I always am extremely careful not to infringe copyright. I know YouTube has to manage its content, but it also has to explain why it cancels a channel. Content creators would then have a guideline not to make mistakes again. By acting like this, YouTube will only reinforce its competition. I will look for other platforms."
Ironically, Oliveira's work will keep populating YouTube, even if he does not make a dime from that. Several other content creators, such as João Kleber Amaral and Kleber Silva, want to unite to prevent the use of their renderings in fake news videos all over the platform. I'd ask YouTube about that if the company cared to answer. If you happen to know about similar cases with YouTube involving car rendering artists, please let me know about them.
Some of these renderings were published in car magazines and newspapers, which promoted Oliveira's work. He was invited to conceive the Pompéo (a tricycle that was never produced) and the Puma GT Lumimari, which is still under development. The GT Lumimari is supposed to continue the legacy of the Puma GTE, a Brazilian vehicle exported to many countries and eventually produced in South Africa. Apart from these popular renderings and potential car projects, Oliveira also makes renderings for car magazines that want to anticipate what a new vehicle will look like.
The rendering artist tried to contact YouTube repeatedly to understand what was going on, but he never received any reply. That made him consider some possible explanations.
Oliveira noticed nothing unusual with it until he lost access to his videos on the platform. When I asked him about fake news created with his work, he preferred not to mention examples, but they are not hard to find. One Brazilian channel said the Willys Rural he designed would cost R$ 500,000 ($100,021 at the current exchange rate). An off-road accessories shop would manufacture the vehicle. Sure… Another channel that uses the same images Oliveira created states "Rural" (the automaker) will make the SUV in 2024. Rural was the name of the model, produced by Willys-Overland. The only right thing it does – crediting the rendering artist for the images – is ruined shortly after by stating Oliveira said it would be produced, which he never did.
The rendering artist was upset at first.
