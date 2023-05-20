YouTube Cancels Rendering Artist Channel While Letting Others Exploit His Work

Even if you have never heard of Eduardo Oliveira, it is almost certain that you have already seen his work somewhere. Du, as he is more popularly known, started rendering classic Brazilian cars in 2006 with the Irmão do Décio (IDD) blog. What began just like a hobby gave Du Oliveira the opportunity to work for magazines and even to design a new car. None of that stopped YouTube from canceling his channel with no explanation. Ironically, people that steal his work can still be seen on the video platform.

