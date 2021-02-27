YouTube Artist Turns Rolls-Royce Ghost into a Cyberpunk 2077 Car

Despite the initial hype, Cyberpunk 2077 is not turning out to be the gigantic gaming event everybody was expecting. However, it's also not going away because the work put in by the design teams is solid, particularly the people who made cars.
Cyberpunk has become a very real car style, one which influences a new generation of young sketchers and Photoshop users. And in his latest YouTube video, TheSketchMonkey addresses what makes 2077 so stylish. Apparently, it's all about simple, consistent lines and telling a story with your cosmetic changes. For example, some vehicles look like a mix between a wagon and a rally car or have asymmetrical features.
The existence of wild 6-wheeled limos in the game has inspired the artist to also imagine the modern Rolls-Royce Ghost as a car that exists in the game fifty-six years from now. We can already picture the critics saying "I look better than Justin Bieber's Rolls." Wait... that's already a popular opinion in the YouTube comments.
In any case, the makeover requires transforming the already gigantic proportions of the Ghost into an even larger car. Its hood is extended so far that only a dictator would feel comfortable behind the wheel. Meanwhile, the Cyberpunk 2077 ethos of adding and subtracting elements sees new vents being added to the sides and bottom of the car. We don't know why this needs so much cooling, probably some nuclear powerplant, but we like it.
Meanwhile, the chrome trim gets treated to an all-black treatment and the lights get a glow effect. This is all something the average Photoshop user can pull off for the most part, but we appreciate Mr. Sketch Monkey taking his time with that pesky clone brush. What car that's new for 2021 would look best in this sci-fi universe? Let us know in the comments.
