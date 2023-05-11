YouTube App Launching in Cars. Android Auto Users, Hold Your Horses!

The Android Automotive adoption keeps improving, and as such, Google is very committed to improving the experience with the operating system both in the short and the long term.
The most recent announcement on this front is big news for users. Google is bringing the YouTube app to vehicles running the operating system, allowing them to watch videos on the larger screens inside the cabin.
If you're a regular autoevolution reader, you probably know already that I am a big advocate of YouTube in the car. Letting drivers watch videos while the vehicle is parked, such as when waiting to charge the battery, is mandatory, especially in a Google-powered car.
Sure enough, YouTube shouldn’t by any means be allowed while the vehicle is in motion. But Google does have the necessary means to get it right, especially because similar implementations are already available.
For example, the typing experience is proof of how YouTube should be allowed to work in a car. On Android Auto, typing is only allowed when the vehicle is parked, so, for instance, you can't enter a new address in the navigation app unless you're not in motion. The moment you start moving, the keyboard access is restricted.
This is precisely how YouTube should work in Android Auto and Android Automotive cars as well. The app can play content when the car is parked and then lock the video when it starts moving. Furthermore, YouTube can allow drivers to listen to the audio in the background while in motion as well.
For the time being, however, Google is bringing YouTube only to Android Automotive cars, with no good news for Android Auto. Not for the time being, at least, as plans could change depending on user feedback.
The search giant says certain Android Automotive-powered models, including cars from Polestar and Volvo, will receive the YouTube app with an over-the-air software update.
The company has also shared a screenshot of the YouTube app running in a Polestar, and at first glance, drivers will be provided with the full experience available in the mobile app. In addition to video, the YouTube app will also display comments and related videos, so in theory, you should be able to browse the platform just like you’d normally do it on your iPhone.
The YouTube app will most likely become available in all Android Automotive-powered cars, possibly coming pre-loaded with the operating system. Like the rest of the Google operating systems, Android Automotive ships with a series of pre-installed Google services, such as Google Maps, so YouTube will join them in the near future.
Google says the YouTube app is already available in the first cars, so if you own an Android Automotive-powered vehicle, check for updates and look in the store to download it.
