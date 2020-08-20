Your Phone Will Never Again Run Out of Battery Power- The Sunslice Promise

You’re out on your freshest expedition this year. one week you’ve been out in the wild and another one to go. None of the electronics have made it this far. The batteries on everything are sapped. But somehow your tour guide is still going strong. He’s up every morning with phone in hand, planning today’s path.
Two days go by. Somehow his IPhone isn’t dead. So, you find the perfect time to ask him what his trick is. No trick, he says, Just this solar panel. He puts his hand into his pocket and pulls out a wallet. Or so you think. With a flick of the wrist the guide lays out the wallet on the ground before you. It’s now a foot and a half strip with five black squares on it. Give me your phone. says the guide. Puzzled, you hand it to him and after plugging a cable into it, you see the charging symbol on the screen.
Your guide hands you the strip as though offering you a birthday gift and leaves. You sit there for a second or two and try to figure out what’s happening. As you do so, you flip it over and your phone stops charging. Huh? You turn it back the way you got it and it starts charging again. From 20 feet back you hear your guide shout toward you, It’s solar!
Sunslice Photon. But what is it? Well, it’s exactly what you should get for Christmas, your birthday, Valentine's day, anniversary, or any other upcoming occasion where you could wish for something. It’s a solar power bank for your phone or any other USB chargeable device.
It works exactly like any other solar panel operated device, by capturing the suns energy and converting is to electrical current. Each solar panel is created using three layers of materials. The surface layer is a light-trapping composite to absorb as much light as current technologies offer. The second layer is composed of silicon to offer optimum energy conversion. Finally, the bottom layer is composed of copper to add strength and conductivity.
Now, a device like this may not be anything new, but the Photon is different. It’s currently able to out-perform competitors by offering twice the power in half the time.
To see a bit more than what I've talked about here, I urge you to check out the video below.
Currently running for just $120 (100 Euro), it is a great addition to your traveling gear, be it you’re on an expedition, day hike through the woods, or on an afternoon walk.
