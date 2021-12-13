Your Nissan Will Honk at You When It’s Had Its Fill, of Tire Pressure That Is

If you’ve ever found it annoying or somewhat of an inconvenience trying to get your tire pressure just right, Nissan would like to put your mind at ease by reminding you of their Easy-Fill Tire Alert feature, which is available on 13 different models.
You can enjoy it on the Versa, Sentra, Altima, Maxima, LEAF, Kicks, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Murano, Pathfinder, Armada, Frontier and Titan.
So, what’s the deal with this technology? Well, Nissan is emphasizing the fact that properly inflated tires can help you get better mileage on your car, while also keeping you safe from a stability and traction standpoint.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there are nearly 11,000 tire-related car crashes each year, on average, resulting in over 600 fatalities. Any way you cut it, having underinflated tires can prove costly and in terms of fuel economy, you can save up to 11 cents per gallon, extending tire life by 4,700 miles (7,564 km).
In the United States, Nissan has already sold more than 9 million vehicles equipped with Easy-Fill Tire Alert technology, which allows you to inflate your tires to the recommended pressure in roughly half the time, compared to using a traditional tire gauge.
“Ensuring your tires are inflated to the correct pressure is one very simple step consumers can take to help make their vehicles safer, especially with the start of holiday road trips,” said Nissan North America safety officer, Selim Hammoud. “Nissan's Easy-Fill Tire Alert takes the guesswork out of filling tires and makes simple vehicle maintenance less intimidating for the average driver.”
As for how it works, all you have to do is put the vehicle in ‘Park’ while leaving the ignition on with the engine turned off. Then, once you start inflating the tire, the car’s exterior lights will start flashing to indicate that the Easy-Fill Tire Alert system is monitoring the situation. When the right pressure is reached, your Nissan will honk its horn at you, and if the tire is over-inflated, it will honk again while also flashing its hazard lights three times.
So, what’s the deal with this technology? Well, Nissan is emphasizing the fact that properly inflated tires can help you get better mileage on your car, while also keeping you safe from a stability and traction standpoint.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there are nearly 11,000 tire-related car crashes each year, on average, resulting in over 600 fatalities. Any way you cut it, having underinflated tires can prove costly and in terms of fuel economy, you can save up to 11 cents per gallon, extending tire life by 4,700 miles (7,564 km).
In the United States, Nissan has already sold more than 9 million vehicles equipped with Easy-Fill Tire Alert technology, which allows you to inflate your tires to the recommended pressure in roughly half the time, compared to using a traditional tire gauge.
“Ensuring your tires are inflated to the correct pressure is one very simple step consumers can take to help make their vehicles safer, especially with the start of holiday road trips,” said Nissan North America safety officer, Selim Hammoud. “Nissan's Easy-Fill Tire Alert takes the guesswork out of filling tires and makes simple vehicle maintenance less intimidating for the average driver.”
As for how it works, all you have to do is put the vehicle in ‘Park’ while leaving the ignition on with the engine turned off. Then, once you start inflating the tire, the car’s exterior lights will start flashing to indicate that the Easy-Fill Tire Alert system is monitoring the situation. When the right pressure is reached, your Nissan will honk its horn at you, and if the tire is over-inflated, it will honk again while also flashing its hazard lights three times.