Your Ford F-150 Lightning's Reverse Lights May Fail, 16k Vehicles Recalled

The Ford Motor Company is calling back 16,375 examples of the F-150 Lightning. As it happens, the rear lightbar hasn't been properly designed in the first place. No fewer than 291 warranty claims and 4 vehicle owner questionnaires have been filed with the American automaker, alleging flickering or inoperative reverse lights, or moisture build-up in the lightbar.
The Critical Concern Review Group within the Ford Motor Company started investigating said reports on March 23. Parts were obtained for in-depth analysis, with engineers identifying small cracks in the outer lens of the lightbar. More than half of analyzed parts exhibited flickering/inoperative reverse lights.
Why do these lightbars develop microcracks in the first place, though? Engineers determined a few reasons, beginning with the assembly process of the F-150 Lighting. During production, stress caused by static and dynamic loading may lead to said cracks. In addition, severe tailgate surface loading at extremely cold temperatures may also result in huge stress for the lightbar. How cold? Below -40° C or -40° F, that is.
Only the well-equipped Lariat and range-topping Platinum trim levels are recalled because the XLT and entry-level Pro don't feature rear lightbars. Both 2022 and 2023 models are called back, namely pickups manufactured at the Rouge EV Center between October 14, 2021 through March 28, 2023.
A quick search on Google reveals that moisture building up in the rear lightbar is a common issue for the Lariat and Platinum. There are cases of water getting into the front lightbar as well, yet Ford hasn't addressed this problem thus far. Owners have also complained about water getting into the turn signal assemblies, but Ford couldn't be bothered to investigate.
Manufactured by SL America Corporation of Auburn Hills in Michigan, the rear lightbar – including its reverse lights and taillamp – is known under part number NL34-13N466-AC. Dealers have been instructed to replace it with a revised lightbar, which bears part number NL34-13N466-AE.
There won't be any charge for this operation. Owners will be informed of the recall by first-class mail in the period between June 26 and June 30. Whoever doesn't know the build date of their truck, the easiest way of telling if said vehicle is recalled is by using the NHTSA's VIN look-up tool.
The Ford Motor Company delivered 15,617 units of the F-150 Lightning stateside last year, making it the best-selling electric truck in the United States. Last quarter, sales totaled 4,291 units. Back in March 2023, the Dearborn-based automaker issued a press release according to which the Rouge EV Center is on track to triple production. Ford expects to assemble 150,000 electric trucks at the Rouge by the end of 2023.
As a brief refresher, the F-150 Lighting carries a sticker price of $59,974 for the Pro, excluding the destination freight charge and the $7,500 federal tax credit. That's a whopping $20,000 more than Ford's original MSRP of the work-oriented grade.
