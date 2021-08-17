Your Car Will Pay for Gas and Parking So You Don’t Have To

If you still needed proof the future is happening as we speak, here’s a new payment system developed by Blackberry and supposed to allow our cars to pay on their own for all kinds of stuff, such as parking and tolls, without you even doing anything.
While similar systems have already been developed, BlackBerry says its partnership with financial technology solution provider Car IQ would help it build a digital fingerprint for each vehicle, all with the purpose of allowing for secure transactions with zero driver input.
Once everything is configured, the system would use payment information to automatically connect to the bank’s payment network and take care of charges for your most common activities while driving, such as refueling, parking, and even insurance and maintenance.
Each car would come with a digital wallet that would be in charge of your payments, therefore replacing not only the old-school credit cars that few of us are still using but also the smartphone apps that typically come in handy for such tasks.
It goes without saying fleet owners are the main ones to benefit from this new system, especially because their vehicles would therefore take care of common costs with cashless and cardless payments, all without the need of providing drivers with any payment method.
Furthermore, connecting a car to a merchant platform makes the whole process as straightforward as possible and reduces the time spent on things like refueling, for example.
For the time being, however, BlackBerry hasn’t shared any information as to what automakers could end up using this new system, but additional details are likely to be provided in the coming months as we get closer to its installation on the first cars.
BlackBerry estimates the connected car payment market would exceed $623 billion by 2030, so its investments in this regard would provide the company with an important lead in the fight against other payment system providers.
