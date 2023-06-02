Your Car Collection Could Carry Over From The Crew 2 to Motorfest, Supposedly

After months and months of radio silence, it's been officially confirmed that we'll finally see The Crew Motorfest in action at the Ubisoft Forward event on June 12. A couple of days ago, the French video game publisher posted a trailer for their upcoming showcase, and it featured their latest Motorfest title, but also the much-awaited Assassin's Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and something yet undisclosed. In the meantime, some inside info about using your cars from The Crew 2 in Motorfest has leaked.
Since Ubisoft posted their first and only trailer for The Crew Motorfest, we haven't heard a peep or a whisper. And as far as leaks go, there were more of them before the trailer than after.
We still know little about the game besides what information the original announcement offered. But now, something else has come up via Insider Gaming that might make Crew 2 players rejoice.
Tom Henderson, an industry-famous leaker with a mighty good track record, has recently written an article about how even though Motorfest is taking place in the open world of the O'ahu island from Hawaii, the game is still somehow connected to The Crew 2.
One of these connections pertains to your current car fleet, and when you start the game, you can choose whether to transfer your collection and accessories from The Crew 2 to Motorfest or opt-in for a new start.
If this is accurate, it could mean fantastic news for Crew fans because their progress so far wouldn't have been in vain. Also, it sounds very similar to Valve's approach to Counter-Strike 2, where everything you own in CS: GO will carry over to CS2 when it comes out sometime this summer.
Depending on how you look at it, according to Henderson, there might also be a downside. Some of his sources say that almost 80-90% of the vehicles come from The Crew 2, leaving Motorfest to add just 10-20% of the roster.
At least at launch, because we all know a Live Service game will eventually add a bunch of new content into the mix. This move might even turn out to be an excellent incentive for players to want the newest additions instead of just playing with the old and familiar.
The last bit of inside info is that Motorfest will have 566 vehicles like cars, motorcycles, boats, airplanes, and some undisclosed new categories.
Considering everything, this is a glass-half-full situation. Some might rejoice at the prospect of their progress carrying over to the new game, while others might frown upon the roster being made 90% from "recycled assets."
As always, we must take this with a heavy grain of salt, given that no official word has been given yet. But that's not a major problem, seeing that we are less than ten days away from the Ubisoft Forward event on June 12, where everything will be revealed, maybe even a release date.
