Your Car Collection Could Carry Over From The Crew 2 to Motorfest, Supposedly

After months and months of radio silence, it's been officially confirmed that we'll finally see The Crew Motorfest in action at the Ubisoft Forward event on June 12. A couple of days ago, the French video game publisher posted a trailer for their upcoming showcase, and it featured their latest Motorfest title, but also the much-awaited Assassin's Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and something yet undisclosed. In the meantime, some inside info about using your cars from The Crew 2 in Motorfest has leaked.

9 photos Photo: Ubisoft