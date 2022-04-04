Your Bentley Continental, Flying Spur May Need New Seatbelts, Recall Announced in the U.S.

Owners of certain 2020-2022 Bentley Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible, and 2021-2022 Flying Spur should take notice of the latest recall issued for these models in the United States, especially if they have kids.
That’s because the vehicles may have been put together with incorrect seatbelt assemblies for the front passenger, without an automatic locking retractor (ALR) function. Without this component, owners will not be able to properly secure a child restraint in the shotgun positions, thus putting the lives of young passengers at risk in the event of an accident.
In the ‘identification of the warning,’ the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) states that “a vehicle owner who elects to use the seatbelt instead of the latch system to secure a child restraint seat will notice that the seatbelt does not lock, and also the absence of the audible clicking noise made when the ALR function is activated.”
Blamed on the component manufacturer, Poland’s Joyson Safety Systems, in this case, the problem affects a total of 25 cars in the United States, with a 16% estimated defect rate. These will be fixed by the company’s authorized technicians, subsequent to inspection, by getting new seatbelt assemblies at the specific seating position. All work will be carried out free of charge, and since the vehicles are still covered by the factory warranty, Bentley will not reimburse owners who may have taken care of this problem.
The recall is expected to commence next month, as that is when dealers and owners will be officially notified, with the first category expected to hear from them on May 2, and the second on or before May 16. Bentley’s official number for this safety campaign is RE22/08 (RC34), and they can answer questions on the topic at 1-800-777-6923. Concerned owners can contact the NHTSA as well, at 1-888-327-4236.
