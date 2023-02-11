Your Accountant Will Go Berserk if You Buy This Ferrari Daytona SP3

Ferrari still has a few tricks up its sleeve before embracing the inevitable electric future, and they put their supercar-making know-how to good use a little over a year ago, when they unveiled the Daytona SP3, a true beast with looks to die for, and a good old naturally aspirated V12.
Made under the close watch of Flavio Manzoni, who oversaw the development of numerous other Ferraris, including the LaFerrari, 812 Superfast, Monza SP1 and SP2, and the Purosangue SUV, the Daytona SP3 was shown to the world towards the end of 2021. Does it resemble the LaFerrari? Well, that’s because it uses the same carbon fiber monocoque. At the same time, it is also an ode to the brand’s 1960s racers and other models of yesteryear, sweating Ferrari DNA through all its pores.
You see, while the LaFerrari was the Prancing Horse’s first attempt at the electrified segment (and what an attempt it was!), the Daytona SP3 doesn’t feature any electric assistance whatsoever. Instead, the people responsible for green-lighting Ferraris decided the best recipe for it would be naturally aspiration, and a big V12 mounted behind the seats. With a neck-snapping 828 hp (840 ps/618 kW) at 9,250 rpm, 514 lb-ft (697 Nm) of torque at 7,250 rpm, and a 9,500 rpm redline, this is the company’s most powerful ICE model ever built.
Everything is transferred to the rear wheels, because tradition is key here, through a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission. The Daytona SP3 may be no Bugatti Chiron in disguise, but it is still very fast, blurring the line between supercars and hypercars. A quick look at the official spec sheet reveals it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.85 seconds and that it can max out at over 211 mph (340 kph), so good luck finding a long stretch of road where you can safely and legally hit such dizzying speeds – unless you live close to a no-speed-limit section of the German Autobahn. To better put those numbers into perspective, we will remind you that the great Ferrari Enzo of the early 2000s needed 3.65 seconds for the sprint.
Ferrari Daytona SP3 still has them. Well, they’re not pop-up headlamps per se, but they do feature a clever mechanism with retractable eyelids that reveals more of the main clusters, helping them illuminate the road ahead at night. The pointy nose, curvaceous body, wraparound windscreen, door-mounted intakes, and sexy back end contribute both to the car’s design and to the aerodynamics, making sure that it is good to look at and stable at high speeds whenever the person sitting behind the wheel decides to abuse the throttle.
For a modern-day car, the interior is on the minimalistic side. It has a simple dashboard panel, not that many buttons, and the typical Ferrari multi-function steering wheel, with a 16-inch curved digital instrument cluster that incorporates the infotainment system too visible from behind it. Since it was basically born to feast on apexes, the Daytona SP3 has lots of exposed carbon fiber, thus contributing to its racy nature. The model’s name was embedded into the suede-wrapped dashboard, in front of the passenger, and the Prancing Horse logo bedecks other parts, including the center console between the seats that are fixed and merge above the center tunnel.
Like every great machine that has ever come out of the Maranello facility, the Ferrari Daytona SP3 is also limited. In this case, only 599 of them will ever see the light of day, and all of them were sold even before the car broke cover. It has been reported that 499 units went to owners of the Monzas and another 100 were ordered by the brand’s usual collectors. And if you must know, you are looking at a multi-million dollar ride, which used to start at €2 million, before taxes, or a little over $2.1 million at today’s exchange rates.
Rare vehicles from certain brands tend to become more expensive on the used car market, and the same applies to the Daytona SP3, as we found a build slot for grabs that will set you back a cool €3,990,000, or almost $4.3 million. The vendor, a Swiss dealer that had an 812 Competizione Aperta and a Mercedes G-Wagen in its portfolio at the time of writing, says that the car will be available from mid-August this year, with only the delivery miles under its belt. Before checking out the Mobile ad, we’ve got to know if you’d really go for it in a heartbeat if money were no issue or if you would get something else, like a barely-driven Bugatti Chiron, or perhaps a plethora of other fast rides that are cheaper. I’d likely get something that costs less than half a mil’ and use the rest of the money on keeping it in perfect condition until the end of days.
