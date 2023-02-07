Your 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime May Stall, Software Update Will Fix This Issue

Launched in 2018 for the 2019 model year, the fourth-generation RAV4 is Toyota’s bread and butter in the United States of America. No fewer than 399,941 units were delivered in this part of the world in 2022, with the RAV4 featuring no fewer than three engine choices.
As opposed to $27,975 for the combustion-only model and $30,725 for the hybrid, the plug-in hybrid carries a sticker price of $42,340 sans destination charge. Not only does it offer 42 miles (approximately 68 kilometers) of all-electric range, but it’s also pretty damn quick. The official estimate from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) is 5.7 seconds.
The first-ever Toyota RAV4 Prime rolled out in December 2019 at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The U.S. market received this efficiency-oriented powertrain in 2020 for 2021, the model included in NHTSA recall 23V-041.
An estimated 16,679 units of the 2021 model year Toyota RAV4 Prime are called back stateside over engine stalling concerns. The subject vehicles contain HEV ECU software that calculates the battery’s output limits by monitoring the voltage, electrical load, SOC, and so forth.
Bad software logic doesn’t limit the high-voltage battery’s output as required to protect said battery. If the accelerator pedal is rapidly pressed to further accelerate the compact-sized crossover after it has been continuously driven in all-electric mode in cold temperatures, the voltage may drop below a programmed threshold. When this happens, the plug-in crossover will display a warning message, warning the driver that the hybrid system will turn off.
The loss of motive power may not seem like a big deal when you’re cruising around town, but at higher speeds, the scenario presented earlier may end rather badly for the RAV4 Prime, its driver, and other traffic participants. The supplier of the faulty software in the hybrid vehicle control engine control unit is Japanese corporation Denso, which we’ve covered on many occasions here on autoevolution. The infamous Denso fuel pump recall springs to mind.
Toyota became aware of this problem in March 2022 by means of a field report from Europe. Over in the United States, the Japanese automaker is aware of five warranty claims and no field reports whatsoever. Dealers have already been informed what to do with these vehicles.
Owners will receive Toyota-branded envelopes in the period between February 27th and April 3rd. The subject vehicles were manufactured from 2019 through 2021.
As a brief refresher, the RAV4 Prime comes in either SE or XSE flavors. The plug-in powertrain is built around the 2.5-liter engine shared by all RAV4s for the U.S. market. Capable of 302 horsepower combined, the RAV4 Prime comes with an 18.1-kWh battery. It’s backed up by a 10-year or 150,000-mile (241,402 kilometers) warranty, which is more than adequate for a plug-in hybrid crossover.
