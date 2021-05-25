Your 10-Year Old Kid Can Now Drive a Supercar on a Track

Let me tell you, things have changed since I was a kid. Back in the day, before you were able to get your driver's license, you were lucky to be taught by one of your parents or siblings, provided that they had enough patience to guide you. Anyhow, that was not happening at the age of 10, but more likely around 15, and on a remote back alley.
Things have changed since then, and now 10-year-olds are able to get into the driver's seat at a track day – an event dedicated to, you guessed it, riding on a track. You can take your own vehicle or motorcycle and enjoy the action without any racing experience required to such events. The system works by booking a day or a few hours, depending on each person's preferences.
Recently, TrackDays announced that it is offering an Under 17's Junior Driving Experience in the U.K. 30 minutes or 60 minutes can be booked, and while that's not a very long time, it's a good opportunity for a child who wondered what it's like to be in his parents' boots to have a behind-the-wheel experience. Of course, youngsters under the age of 17 require parental consent to participate in the event.
For the occasion, a Ford Fiesta ST is provided with a 1.6-liter Ecoboost Turbocharged engine and 17-inch alloy wheels. Once behind the wheel, an instructor will teach the kids how to accelerate, steer, brake, and shift gears. This way, they can have a first-hand driving experience that can prepare them for the driver's license exam.
Kids can even try to hop in a supercar and test their driving skills. They'll have the chance to test Ferraris, Lamborghinis, McLarens, and Aston Martins at the venues.
The event takes place on both weekdays and weekends until November this year. There will be an instructor available that can adapt the lessons based on the children's driving experience (or lack of) and will make sure that everything is done under supervision.
I'd say it's a fun activity for any parent that wants to introduce their child to the driving world. The downside is that the event is only taking place in the U.K. Bummer!
Recently, TrackDays announced that it is offering an Under 17's Junior Driving Experience in the U.K. 30 minutes or 60 minutes can be booked, and while that's not a very long time, it's a good opportunity for a child who wondered what it's like to be in his parents' boots to have a behind-the-wheel experience. Of course, youngsters under the age of 17 require parental consent to participate in the event.
For the occasion, a Ford Fiesta ST is provided with a 1.6-liter Ecoboost Turbocharged engine and 17-inch alloy wheels. Once behind the wheel, an instructor will teach the kids how to accelerate, steer, brake, and shift gears. This way, they can have a first-hand driving experience that can prepare them for the driver's license exam.
Kids can even try to hop in a supercar and test their driving skills. They'll have the chance to test Ferraris, Lamborghinis, McLarens, and Aston Martins at the venues.
The event takes place on both weekdays and weekends until November this year. There will be an instructor available that can adapt the lessons based on the children's driving experience (or lack of) and will make sure that everything is done under supervision.
I'd say it's a fun activity for any parent that wants to introduce their child to the driving world. The downside is that the event is only taking place in the U.K. Bummer!