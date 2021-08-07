Young Woman Goes Racing in Diesel BMW 4 Series, Literally Smokes the Strip

5 BMW Receives Approval From EPA To Sell 2017 Diesel Models In The USA

This previous generation BMW was filmed doing a bit of drag racing at a legal event organized not long ago in Romania, and winning its class. 8 photos HP (312 PS / 230 kW ) and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque back when it was still new.



But why ‘produced’ and not ‘produces’? That’s because, according to the description of the short film, shared at the bottom of the page, this F32 has had its internals rearranged.



Now, we don’t know exactly what the owner did to it, but it apparently churns out no less than 467 HP (474 PS / 349 kW), and an even more impressive torque number



The output places it right between the CS and GTS versions of the old M4 Coupe, which came with 453 HP (460 PS / 338 kW) and 493 HP (500 PS / 368 kW) respectively, and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque each.



As it is quite normal for a



The driver gets most of the credit for that, and if you paid attention to the title and opening pic, then you know that we’re not talking about a man, but a young woman with a big passion for quick vehicles, and bees, apparently, because that’s what the custom license plate reads in Romanian: ‘little bee’.



Now head on down and watch the little bee in action.



