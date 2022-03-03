Young Swedish Crypto Investor Buys Dream Bugatti Veyron With Ethereum

Let’s be honest, when making a list of our dream cars, we never really expect to drive them. Half the time, they are ridiculously over-priced vehicles that are only conceivable in our dreams. Well, Carl Runefelt says you need to believe in your dreams - and maybe, they’ll come true.
We’ve heard a lot of these rags to riches stories, and honestly, you can get a little tired of them if it’s not happening to you. Runefelt confesses, three years ago, he was working in a supermarket in Sweden - now he's driving his dream car on the streets of Dubai.
Shmee150, better known as Tim Burton, got the chance to interview this young Bitcoin investor and enjoyed a ride in his 1-of-150 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Gran Sport.
The Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Gran Sport might have come out in 2008, but it still costs about $1.7 million. It’s like driving in a bag full of $100 bills because of all the attention you will get in traffic.
It packs a quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine making 987 HP, with a top speed of 407 kph (253 mph). It’s a beast in diamonds, with several awards to its name.
When the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Gran Sport came out, Carl, like any other kid at the time, obsessed about driving it. He even had it stuck on his bedroom wall in Sweden.
After striking luck with crypto currency, Runefelt bought a Maybach, then a McLaren 650S, another Maybach, and finally, his dream car, the Bugatti Veyron. Here’s the kicker, instead of paying for it in his local currency, he bought it with Ethereum.
He daily drives the Veyron and loves it. His only worries is the storage space, turning circle, and attention he gets from driving his supercar.
Runefelt doesn’t plan on selling his Bugatti yet. If anything, he plans on crossing more cars off his dream list, including a Koenigsegg, the Porsche Carrera GT, Ford GT, Ferrari Enzo, and a Lamborghini Murciélago.
