Young Millionaire Parts With His Spectacularly-Customized Floating Penthouse

24 photos Photo: Camper & Nicholsons

German entrepreneur Jakob Mahren is already a serial yacht owner. The gorgeous 147-foot luxury yacht Forever, which he purchased in his 30s, represented the epitome of his expensive hobby, and he turned it into the perfect floating penthouse for the modern millionaire. As it often happens with serial yacht owners, Mahren has now parted with his customized luxury toy and is ready for the next adventure.