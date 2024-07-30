Young Millionaire Parts With His Spectacularly-Customized Floating Penthouse

German entrepreneur Jakob Mahren is already a serial yacht owner. The gorgeous 147-foot luxury yacht Forever, which he purchased in his 30s, represented the epitome of his expensive hobby, and he turned it into the perfect floating penthouse for the modern millionaire. As it often happens with serial yacht owners, Mahren has now parted with his customized luxury toy and is ready for the next adventure.
Forever was an impulsive buy for the successful German entrepreneur, who admired the Italian beauty at the 2017 Cannes and Monaco boat shows. At the time, he was only in his 30s, which is very young for owning a multi-million-dollar superyacht, and he was already at his third one. Mahren even confessed that Forever's previous owner was twice his age, which, according to him, was reflected in the outdated interior style.
The ambitious businessman knew from the start that he wanted to customize an existing yacht and turn it into his dream floating penthouse. Forever was soon refitted in 2018, when its interior was drastically modified. The result was a spectacular, ultra-modern crossover yacht, in the sense that it was equally well-equipped for partying and for business.
Mahren also committed to spending as much time onboard as possible; in the summer, the refitted Italian superyacht literally became his full-time home on the water, where he continued to manage his company and even met business partners and clients—what better way to mix business and pleasure?
The revamped 2014 yacht revealed a fabulous Miami beach style based on a bright, light color palette and contemporary design. It recreated the look and ambiance of a Miami penthouse with wide, open spaces and luxury furniture. The ultra-luxurious interior revealed an abundance of natural stone, wool silk rugs, mirrored surfaces, and natural linen (the walls were covered in more than 300 meters/984 feet of Italian Loro Piana linen).
In terms of amenities, Forever flaunted a unique 5.5-meter (18 feet) swimming pool on the foredeck with a Jacuzzi and jet system, an advanced lighting-and-entertainment system, and a modern gym at the beach club.
The 2014 Logica yacht was revamped once again in 2022/2023. This time, its exterior was the main focus: the upper deck was extended, the superstructure was repainted, and a new flybridge was added. Beyond the multiple customizations and upgrades, Forever is a spacious pleasure craft (up to 12 guests can be accommodated onboard) with a trans-Atlantic range. Plus, it comes with a huge water toy selection and a luxurious 45-foot Wally as its chase boat.
It's easy to see why the yacht changed hands once again in record time. It entered the market in November 2023 and was sold this month for around $15 million. Plus, keep in mind that this is a decade-old yacht. Luckily, Mahren's strategic customization turned it into a versatile crossover pleasure craft that will easily pass the test of time.
