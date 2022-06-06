Young Family of Four Turns a Tiny House on Wheels Into the Perfect Self-Sufficient Home

When the pandemic broke out at the beginning of 2020, few could imagine the tremendous impact it would have on people’s housing options. Individuals, couples, or families in different parts of the world made the bold decision of ditching conventional living for an alternative that would give them more freedom. For this young Australian family, it turned out to be a great choice.
The name Wheeler seemed destined for living inside a tiny home on wheels, so Fatima and Croyden, a young couple in Gold Coast, Australia, named their Instagram account Wheelers on Wheels. This is where people can follow their adventures, which started with the purchase of a new tiny house in 2020.
Daily Mail reports that the two, who only had one child at the time, realized that paying rent for a three-bedroom unit had become a burden after the pandemic forced them to close their fitness business. Instead, they went for a smaller dwelling that also comes with the advantage of being mobile. Built by Aussie Tiny Homes, this house is only 14-foot-high (4.3 meters) 23.6-foot-long (7.2 meters) and 7.8-foot-wide (2.4 meters).
Sitting on a tri-axle trailer, the Wheelers’ home is cozy enough for Fatima, Croyden, and their two babies (their second one was born in the tiny home). The well-equipped kitchen, the bathroom, and the lounge area with a beautiful view are located downstairs. Upstairs, a crawl way featuring safety netting connects the two loft bedrooms, one of which has a skylight.
Croyden added a front deck to the home, so that can take advantage of the beautiful water-front location of the house. The property where they’ve parked their home also ensures access to electricity and water, for AUD $200 per week (approximately $144). Other than that, the tiny house is self-sufficient, boasting gray water systems, rainwater storage, and a compost toilet.
In addition to being debt-free, the young parents say that living in a tiny house on wheels has also given them the freedom to travel, which they plan to focus on in the future. For a full tour of the Wheelers’ tiny home, you can check out their YouTube channel.
Daily Mail reports that the two, who only had one child at the time, realized that paying rent for a three-bedroom unit had become a burden after the pandemic forced them to close their fitness business. Instead, they went for a smaller dwelling that also comes with the advantage of being mobile. Built by Aussie Tiny Homes, this house is only 14-foot-high (4.3 meters) 23.6-foot-long (7.2 meters) and 7.8-foot-wide (2.4 meters).
Sitting on a tri-axle trailer, the Wheelers’ home is cozy enough for Fatima, Croyden, and their two babies (their second one was born in the tiny home). The well-equipped kitchen, the bathroom, and the lounge area with a beautiful view are located downstairs. Upstairs, a crawl way featuring safety netting connects the two loft bedrooms, one of which has a skylight.
Croyden added a front deck to the home, so that can take advantage of the beautiful water-front location of the house. The property where they’ve parked their home also ensures access to electricity and water, for AUD $200 per week (approximately $144). Other than that, the tiny house is self-sufficient, boasting gray water systems, rainwater storage, and a compost toilet.
In addition to being debt-free, the young parents say that living in a tiny house on wheels has also given them the freedom to travel, which they plan to focus on in the future. For a full tour of the Wheelers’ tiny home, you can check out their YouTube channel.