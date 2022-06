Young Family of Four Turns a Tiny House on Wheels Into the Perfect Self-Sufficient Home

The name Wheeler seemed destined for living inside a tiny home on wheels, so Fatima and Croyden, a young couple in Gold Coast, Australia, named their Instagram account Wheelers on Wheels. This is where people can follow their adventures, which started with the purchase of a new tiny house in 2020. Daily Mail reports that the two, who only had one child at the time, realized that paying rent for a three-bedroom unit had become a burden after the pandemic forced them to close their fitness business. Instead, they went for a smaller dwelling that also comes with the advantage of being mobile. Built by Aussie Tiny Homes, this house is only 14-foot-high (4.3 meters) 23.6-foot-long (7.2 meters) and 7.8-foot-wide (2.4 meters).Sitting on a tri-axle trailer, the Wheelers’ home is cozy enough for Fatima, Croyden, and their two babies (their second one was born in the tiny home). The well-equipped kitchen, the bathroom, and the lounge area with a beautiful view are located downstairs. Upstairs, a crawl way featuring safety netting connects the two loft bedrooms, one of which has a skylight.Croyden added a front deck to the home, so that can take advantage of the beautiful water-front location of the house. The property where they’ve parked their home also ensures access to electricity and water, for AUD $200 per week (approximately $144). Other than that, the tiny house is self-sufficient, boasting gray water systems, rainwater storage, and a compost toilet.In addition to being debt-free, the young parents say that living in a tiny house on wheels has also given them the freedom to travel, which they plan to focus on in the future. For a full tour of the Wheelers’ tiny home, you can check out their YouTube channel.