Young Couple Is Exploring the World on a Self-Sufficient Sailing Boat, With Their Baby

One of the great things about the off-grid lifestyle trend is that there are so many ways to go about it. One of them is sailing a self-sufficient boat anywhere in the world. There are plenty of people who have done that, but what’s most unusual about the couple we’re talking about now is that they’re joined not only by the family dog but also by their baby.
Some people jump straight from a conventional urban lifestyle to an adventurous life on the road, while others are seasoned “van life” explorers. That’s also the case of Jarrad Laver and Bonita Herewane, who have traveled in their Toyota coaster for two years before deciding to switch to a sailing yacht. They clearly like this option better, since they’ve stuck to it for more than five years now, traveling to more than ten countries across the globe.
Initially, the Southern Australian couple was joined only by their dog, but the young family recently added a new member – a baby who was practically born into the off-grid lifestyle. Now, the four of them continue to explore the world on board Nandji, sharing their adventures on social media.
Their beautiful 40-foot (12 meters) vessel is a Bruce Roberts Sloop Cutter with one mast, one mainsail, and the option for two headsails. The two chose it for its large flat deck, so they wouldn’t have to climb over ropes when moving around, and for its center cockpit with a Bimini and sides that roll down and provide complete protection when it rains. According to them, the three-quarter-length keel also makes sailing easier and provides extra stability, even though it takes away some of the speed.
Three solar panels and a wind turbine provide power for the entire vessel, and three drinkable water “bladders” ensure that there are 105 gallons (400 liters) of water constantly on board. The two enjoy a queen-size bed in the large aft cabin, with access to a toilet and shower area. The main salon includes generous seating, with storage capabilities, and a dining table. Nandji’s galley is also well-equipped for a yacht this size, featuring a two-burner gas cooker and stove, a fridge, a freezer, and a sink.
Jarrad and Bonita most likely used their previous van life experience to make the most out of living on a sailing yacht. After all, it would seem impossible for most of us to sail in remote areas with a baby onboard. Yet, these two are doing it, and it will undoubtedly be an amazing experience for their child growing up.
