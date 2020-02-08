You’ll Love the New Apple CarPlay Dashboard Launching in the Next iPhone Update

At first glance, it looks like Apple is very committed to refining the dashboard experience in CarPlay, and as you’ll discover after checking out the screenshots in the photo gallery, there’s even more to come for iPhone owners who connect their devices to cars when driving.Thanks to the iOS 13.4 update, which is supposed to be released to all iPhones either later this month or in early March, CarPlay will support two different card sizes on the dashboard in order to better adapt to the information displayed on the screen.Pictured here is the call card, which uses different dimensions during a phone call, all in an attempt to become less intrusive and to keep the information that’s important for the driver, like the navigation, at the core of the dashboard.Another significant change in CarPlay is a more polished experience on wide screens. The screenshots you see here are made on a Lexus RX and show the CarPlay dashboard expanding the maps UI to cover a bigger part of the screen. This makes sense given the available screen estate, so it looks like Apple is optimizing CarPlay to take full advantage of the displays regardless of its dimensions.Furthermore, the cards on the right are also adjusted depending on what’s running on the screen. If navigation guidance is active, then the music playback card is automatically resized to eat up less space. If drivers do not set up a destination in the navigation app, then the playback card uses more space, simply because navigation instructions no longer need to be displayed.Needless to say, Apple could further refine these improvements with even more polishing in the coming weeks ahead of the debut of iOS 13.4 for all iPhones.