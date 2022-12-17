You’d Better Not Update Android Auto If You Use This Essential Feature

In so many ways, Android Auto makes the experience behind the wheel not only more convenient but also safer, especially because it allows the driver to keep their eyes on the road all the time.
To do this, Android Auto comes with several important features, including support for voice commands, which allows users to interact with the app without having to look at the screen.
The voice command integration is powered by Google Assistant, the same piece of technology that is also responsible for providing similar capabilities on other Google platforms, including Android itself.
From time to time, however, Google Assistant ends up getting broken in the most awful ways, and most recently, an Android Auto update introduced a glitch that makes it impossible to use voice commands.
The “OK, Google” wake-up phrase for Google Assistant no longer works, therefore blocking users from sending voice commands when running Android Auto. The issue is pretty widespread, with multiple users confirming here on reddit that the same thing is happening in their cars as well.
At this point, a workaround doesn’t seem to exist, but the culprit appears to be Android Auto 8.5.6 – this is the most stable release, as it went live in early December for production devices.
In theory, there are two options. If you’re certain this is the version that’s breaking down Google Assistant, you just need to downgrade to an earlier release using the stand-alone Android Auto APK installers available on this page.
Then, if you haven’t already updated Android Auto to 8.5.6 and you rely on voice commands more than on anything else, holding back the installation of the latest version might be a good idea.
As usual, Google hasn’t said anything about this glitch, so nobody knows for sure when and if a fix could eventually be released as part of another Android Auto update.
