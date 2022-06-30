You Won't Regret Buying a Mazda MX-5 Miata, but Rent It First

I’ve been feeling quite confused lately. The Mazda MX-5 Miata wasn’t a car that I considered buying for myself. I’m very much still a BMW 440i xDrive Coupe (F32), Ford Ranger Raptor, or Rivian R1T guy. But driving this little, bright orange Japanese roadster for a week has changed my perspective dramatically. You should give it a thought as well. It might enrich your life.