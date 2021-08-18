You Want 100% Off-Grid Capabilities? The E-Volt Travel Trailer Is What You Need

The trailer you see is known simply as E-Volt and is the work of Roulettes Prolite, a Canadian team of engineers, technicians, developers, and so many other folks, all with one goal in mind; to bring about the best and most innovative travel trailers around.
Since the E-Volt falls into the innovation category, to say the least, it’s time to find out why. The E-Volt is part of Roulettes' 3rd generation of travel trailers, and with that, features the utmost top-shelf design and construction this team is capable of.
The main selling point behind this trinket is that it’s considered to be “fully autonomous” and uses only “renewable energy.” All of this comes from the fact that this trailer is absolutely packed with goodies and features aimed at living a completely off-grid life.
manufacturer’s website states that four 100-watt solar panels are standard on the trailer.
To manage all 400 watts, Roulettes also includes a 3000-watt inverter and a 250-amp lithium battery, just to make sure systems on board have all the juice needed to run appliances, work pumps, run sockets, and even have a tad left for something like a video projector.
Since I've mentioned appliances, let me bring those to light. First off, you’ll find a complete kitchen that’s equipped with a sink and faucet, fridge, stove, and even microwave. The best part of it all is that everything, except the sink and faucet, is electric. No propane tanks here folks.
Speaking of off-grid life, it should help to bring a smile to your face knowing that the E-volt does, in fact, include a bathroom. As you enter the trailer, in front and slightly to the left, a bathroom with toilet and even a shower is in place. If you feel you need another washing station, just opt for the exterior shower.
As for sleeping and guest occupancy, the E-Volt is suitable for three guests, but in a social gathering, four to five folks could fit inside the trailer, maybe even more. At the front, a modular dinette allows for another sleeping area to be set up and suitable for one, maybe two smaller guests, while the rear includes a divan sofa bed that offers more room inside the cabin when in couch position.
packed with features as the E-Volt may sound, it comes in with only a 1,990-lb (902-kg) dry weight, light enough for a small SUV. With a length of 16.75 ft (5.1 m), width of 6.5 ft (1.98 m), and height of 6.16 ft (1.88 m), it won’t be sticking out like some sore thumb behind your vehicle.
Finally, electric brakes, 14-in alloy wheels, and four stabilizer jacks will make sure that your trailer and goods remain in pristine shape. My bet is that if you left the E-Volt out in the desert alone for a week, you just might find it in the same shape as when you left, albeit with some animal tracks running through it. Hey, you wanted the great outdoors, and yes, it’s wild.
Now, this isn’t the first trailer that’s boasting this whole “fully autonomous” idea. This means that the future is sure to bring about more self-sufficient and eco-friendly trailers like the E-Volt. Until more options exist, this bad boy seems like it’s got it all.
