You Only Need $1,400 To Turn Your Car Into a Small RV

As the summer holiday season is now in full swing, many people are thinking about where to spend their free time in a way that doesn't hit their wallet too hard. Travelling in your own car could be a convenient solution, but if that car also had enough space for sleeping, things would be perfect.
That's exactly what British company Campal has come up with. A package that turns your car into a small RV - those with an SUV have the advantage, but the really lucky ones are the owners of a minivan. Specifically, Campal's conversion covers estate cars/ MPVs including the Dacia Duster, Dacia Logan, Dacia Jogger, Skoda Yeti, VW Touran, Toyota Rav 4, Land Rover Discovery 3, Subaru Legacy and others.
Modifications vary in size and price depending on the vehicle. All the potential customer has to do is send in their vehicle details and they will then receive an offer. Prices start at £1,140 (VAT included), or approximately $1,400.
The conversion of the back of the car into a living space is made from lightweight, durable, natural coloured birch plywood with a glossy film on both sides.
After modifications, the Dacia Duster we have here has been converted into a small mobile home that can be taken on trips, sparing outdoor adventure enthusiasts the classic hostel/hotel accommodation. We see there are plenty of boxes and storage spaces in the back. Also in the back, a small stove has been improvised for when passengers stop over and want to cook. There is also a water tank with pump tap.
The drawers are removable and sturdy enough to store quite heavy items in, and they come with a soft close function. For some models the modifications also allow access to drawers inside the vehicle. Those who value privacy in their own car should be aware that window blinds are available for some models. All accessories are fully removable, and no modification of the vehicle is required.
But perhaps the most important feature is the bed fitted in place of the back seat. With the help of planks and a mattress, the space in the back becomes a bed.
The unit can be removed from the car at any time for storage at home or in the garage. A very important piece of information for those wishing to transport passengers would be that the car will still be able to accommodate five people when the unit is in the closed position in the boot.
The conversion is very cool, simple but functional. It's exactly the kind of inspiration those who want to go on holiday, but have a limited budget, are looking for.
