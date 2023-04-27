You Neighbor's Colorful AMG S-Class Will Bear the Signature of Mercedes Manufaktur

Mercedes has brought out the color within the modern-day AMG S-Class with the help of its personalization division, Manufaktur.
The brand's equivalent to BMW Individual has launched a few special paint finishes for the flagship super sedan, most of which are quite colorful for what is still a luxury cruiser. They are joined by more exclusive leather upholstery in the cabin and a few other bits and bobs to make it more unique.
For the exterior, those ordering a new Mercedes-AMG S-Class will get to have it in various colors signed by Manufaktur. The solid options include the Vintage Blue Uni and Silicon Gray Uni. The metallic hues comprise the Olive, Rubellite Red, Graphite, and Mystic Blue. For the matte offerings, you're looking at Kalahari Gold Magno and Night Black Magno, with the latter being the most exciting proposal in our book.
This wouldn't be Manufaktur if they left the cockpit untouched, so they haven't. The Interior Package comprises the “exclusive” Nappa leather with “elaborate diamond quilting.” The car sports the AMG logo embossed in the front headrests, backlit door sill trims with AMG lettering and Manufaktur pattern, Manufaktur lettering on the center console, and handwritten lettering on the rear shelf. Moreover, the Emblem Package, available in gold or platinum, will bring other highlights to the car's interior, alongside ambient lighting at all four doors that project the AMG logo.
Mercedes says the Interior Package can be ordered in different combos. These comprise the Nut Brown, Yacht Blue, Deep White, Pastel Yellow, and Truffle Brown. Each of these options is doubled by a black trim. The new Nappa leather upholstery will be wrapped around the front and rear seats and will decorate the armrests, door cards, center console, and the lower section of the dashboard. For extra character, the three-pointed star marque's personalization division gave it Nappa leather on the steering wheel in the respective interior color, said to have been applied by hand. More of the fine material can be seen on the floor mats as piping, which is also bedecked by the AMG logo.
The German automaker did not announce pricing details for the Manufaktur makeover of the latest-gen AMG S-Class. Nevertheless, these will likely vary depending on the market and the amount of available gizmos the customer checks on the options list when ordering their new AMG-badged luxury cruiser. The new S 63 (E Performance) will launch stateside shortly. At the time of writing, the S-Class was only available as a Benz in the S 500 4Matic and S 580 4Matic configurations, with an MSRP of $114,500. The Maybach S-Class is also available in our market and can be had in the S 580 4Matic and S 680 4Matic versions.
For the exterior, those ordering a new Mercedes-AMG S-Class will get to have it in various colors signed by Manufaktur. The solid options include the Vintage Blue Uni and Silicon Gray Uni. The metallic hues comprise the Olive, Rubellite Red, Graphite, and Mystic Blue. For the matte offerings, you're looking at Kalahari Gold Magno and Night Black Magno, with the latter being the most exciting proposal in our book.
This wouldn't be Manufaktur if they left the cockpit untouched, so they haven't. The Interior Package comprises the “exclusive” Nappa leather with “elaborate diamond quilting.” The car sports the AMG logo embossed in the front headrests, backlit door sill trims with AMG lettering and Manufaktur pattern, Manufaktur lettering on the center console, and handwritten lettering on the rear shelf. Moreover, the Emblem Package, available in gold or platinum, will bring other highlights to the car's interior, alongside ambient lighting at all four doors that project the AMG logo.
Mercedes says the Interior Package can be ordered in different combos. These comprise the Nut Brown, Yacht Blue, Deep White, Pastel Yellow, and Truffle Brown. Each of these options is doubled by a black trim. The new Nappa leather upholstery will be wrapped around the front and rear seats and will decorate the armrests, door cards, center console, and the lower section of the dashboard. For extra character, the three-pointed star marque's personalization division gave it Nappa leather on the steering wheel in the respective interior color, said to have been applied by hand. More of the fine material can be seen on the floor mats as piping, which is also bedecked by the AMG logo.
The German automaker did not announce pricing details for the Manufaktur makeover of the latest-gen AMG S-Class. Nevertheless, these will likely vary depending on the market and the amount of available gizmos the customer checks on the options list when ordering their new AMG-badged luxury cruiser. The new S 63 (E Performance) will launch stateside shortly. At the time of writing, the S-Class was only available as a Benz in the S 500 4Matic and S 580 4Matic configurations, with an MSRP of $114,500. The Maybach S-Class is also available in our market and can be had in the S 580 4Matic and S 680 4Matic versions.