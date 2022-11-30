You Need About $10 To Drive a 565-HP Corvette ZR-1 on the Nurburgring, Just Try It in VR

About a week ago, we stumbled across a Mecum Auction that was an instant jaw-dropper. A collection of 15 fourth-generation Corvettes is now looking for a new home, and they're all red. What's even more impressive is that it includes not one, but six ZR-1 models! There's one for each year of production, beginning in 1990 and ending in 1995. Needless to say, this listing sent us down an hour-long YouTube Corvette spiral.