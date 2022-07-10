You'll Probably Need a Tetanus Shot After Looking at This BMW 3 Series Pickup

Unlike Mercedes’ unsuccessful venture into the pickup world with the X-Class, a rebadged version of the Nissan Navara, BMW still doesn’t give a flying hoot about such body styles. However, some of their customers do, hence the multitude of BMW-badged cars with open bed designs that we have seen over the years.
The latest, an E46 3 Series, certainly needs a lot of tender loving care in order to turn heads for the right reasons, which is why it has been made famous by Reddit’s ‘bad’ car mods thread. It has had its pictures taken in Latvia, looking all sad while sitting on the side of the road.
Standing out like a sore thumb is the butchered body. It is clear that the person who turned it into a workhorse shouldn’t be around power tools, as this is one sad build, with welded rear doors, chopped roof behind the B pillars, very questionable tailgate that provides access to the open bed, and one ugly rear windscreen.
Compensating for messing around with the structure, the owner has fitted it with some sort of a roll bar. If they plan to keep it, then they should pay extra care to the details, though it is probably easier to just scrap it, get another one, and start all over again, than to sand those sharp edges. Then there is the rest of the body, which lacks certain trim elements. The kidney grilles are held together by a piece of wire, and the vehicle looks like it is about to lose the battle with rust.
Now, if you’re thinking about turning any car into a pickup, at least make sure that you have all the right tools, knowledge, time, and money to invest in it, otherwise, you’d be better off buying a real one from the second-hand market, and concentrate on bringing it back to life. This is something that the owner of the pictured BMW should’ve thought about before turning their old 3er into one. But hey, at least it’s not a rare model.
