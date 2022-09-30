You'll Need Deep Pockets for This Angry-Looking 2017 Dodge Viper GTC ACR

In late 1989, Chrysler president Bob Lutz suggested the company should produce a modern-day Cobra. A concept was revealed later that year at the North American International Auto Show, and in 1991, Carroll Shelby piloted a pre-production model as the Indy 500 pace car. The first Viper retail shipments began in 1992.
Approximately 31 Snakeskin Edition examples were produced for the Viper’s final model year. This is one of them – number 18 of the bunch, to be exact, according to a dash-mounted plaque.
Finished in Snakeskin Green over Black Nappa leather and Alcantara and complemented by the over-the-top dual-stripe pattern, this 2017 Dodge Viper GTC is already valued at over a quarter million dollars. Along with the dual-stripe pattern, the car also “features” a minor scratch over the left side of the roof.
Under the hood, there’s an 8.4-Liter V10 engine modified by Calvo Motorsports during previous ownership. The same Calvo Motorsports are said to have inspected the car sometime this year. As for the numbers, according to the seller, “it’s 1000 WHP on 93 and 1200 WHP on E85. I’ve run one tank of E85 through the car and it’s noticeably quicker.”
The car is equipped with the Extreme Aero Package consisting of a revised hood, a front splitter, a carbon-fiber rear diffuser, and an adjustable rear wing. Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes featuring red calipers on all four wheels will help bring the beast to a stop.
Inside, there’s automatic climate control, an 8.4″ Uconnect touchscreen display with navigation, along with a pair of black leather Sabelt sport seats with Alcantara inserts. The digital odometer shows less than 6k miles (5,558 miles / 8,945 km to be exact), and the fuel gauge is said to have been repaired by the seller.
The Bring a Trailer auction has only 8 bids, at the moment, and about 6 days left.
