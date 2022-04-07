You Like Driving but Have No Experience? You Can Earn $110,000 per Year as a Rookie

Walmart’s rookie truck drivers will enjoy better pay after the company decides that the six-figure salary is the new normal. Here’s what you need to know.
Finding a job now in the U.S. isn’t hard. The problem is pay. People are often forced to have two jobs to survive in minimum comfort. There’s no discrimination among earners that have low wages. It impacts everybody almost in the same way.
Naturally, companies that want productive and faithful employees will have to change how they view reimbursing their people’s efforts. In the long-haul trucking industry, a shortage of drivers has been wreaking havoc on some businesses. This doesn’t seem to have an end, as people demand better working conditions and higher salaries.
Walmart is one of the few national-level employers that run its own fleet of trucks. They need drivers like they need air. These people are an important part of their business. That’s why they’re now supporting young or new drivers that can take supplies from one state to another with little to no issues.
Only in 2021, Walmart hired over 4,500 truck drivers, according to CNN. It now has over 11,500 Americans that drive their vehicles and keep the business going at the federal level. They need more, and they’re not the only ones that are looking for truck drivers. It’s a competition!
If you’re looking into switching jobs or careers, picking this opportunity might come in handy. The first-year salary is now starting from $95,000 and can reach $110,000 if some undisclosed conditions are met. The really good news is that a raise after 12 months is guaranteed! It might be a great offer for rookies, considering the average truck driver salary in the U.S. is quoted at $80,000 nowadays.
If the idea of earning over $9,000 every month speaks to you, then all you have to do is check with your local Walmart store or apply online. They’ll immediately help you. Just make sure you’re not disqualified from the start by the initial requirements.
In the end, remember that trucking is not an easy job. You’ll have to drive long distances, be always aware of your surroundings, keep calm in all kinds of stressful situations, and make sure you arrive at your destination in a timely manner. Also, get ready to miss your home for days or even weeks.
