You Don't Have To Be Eccentric to Fancy This Tuned 2011 Saab 9–5 Aero

The second-generation Saab 9-5 was only in production for about two years when the Swedish carmaker found itself out of business. It’s a sad story. Remember that scene from Seinfeld where Jerry’s car was stolen by his mechanic and the police called him up to a warehouse to identify the alleged remains of his Saab 900? You can go ahead and picture the second-gen 9-5 resting underneath that tarp.
The 9-5 was never really given a chance to succeed in its second generation. Sure, it wasn’t perfect, but it never received a lifecycle update or anything like that. Yet, a lot of people enjoyed it because of its distinctive styling, solid comfort level and excellent standard kit – although it still lagged behind its German rivals in most categories.
Here we found a 2011 example, available through Bring a Trailer with 114,000 miles (183,000 km) on the clock. At first glance, it looks pretty neat.
The Arctic White exterior really grabs your attention and unless you’re a Saab aficionado, you probably won’t realize that it’s wearing a Hirsch Performance-style front bumper, rear diffuser, side skirts and exhaust tips.
Other exterior highlights include the panoramic sunroof, rear trunk lid spoiler, adaptive bi-xenon headlights and forged aluminum 20-inch Hirsch Performance wheels. The car also features Hirsch Performance suspension components to go with Brembo brakes at each corner.
Inside, you’ll find heated, ventilated and power-adjustable sports seats at the front, a three-zone automatic climate control system, a touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav, a Harman Kardon sound system, head-up display, rear seat DVD entertainment system, plus a great deal more.
In terms of performance, you get a turbocharged 2.8-liter V6, which has received a Hirsch Performance engine tune, sending about 326 hp and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) of torque to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission and Saab’s XWD all-wheel drive system.
This car was purchased new for $59,300 (options included), but we’re pretty sure its next owner won’t have to pay anywhere near that much.
