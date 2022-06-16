You Deserve a Prefabricated "Studio" Beach House: Off-Grid Living With Minimal Footprint

In my search for simple yet amazing habitats capable of just up and moving whenever they feel like it, I've arrived in Australia. It's here that I ran across Matt Williams Architects, a little group out of Hobart, Tasmania, with a knack for helping clients attain the habitats of their dreams. Since they've been on the market, they've produced structures for commercial, institutional, and residential clients, all with the same level of expertise and eye-catching designs.
Well, one job they've recently completed for a client out in Dolphin Sands is this prefabricated "Studio," and why I chose to bring it to your attention is because of the way this sucker is built. It's a testament to the fact that you don't need to spend some unimaginable amount of cash to be part of a truly off-grid experience.
Now, one of the main challenges of this project was to keep the surrounding lands as pristine as possible; the owners wanted a "refuge" and "retreat" with minimal site disturbance. In plain words, they asked for a habitat that's at one with the surrounding area. Frankly, looking at the Studio, I believe Matt Williams achieved their goal. Heck, pick an image, remove the Studio, and what's left? Nothing but a bed of sand. Oh, some life systems are hidden in said sand, but easy in, easy out. Again, nothing but a pit of silica will remain once the sands of time have dissipated.
With the local wildlife departed from the premises, you sit and stare at the conical habitat you'll call home for the next few days. A wooden deck sits in front of the Studio, inviting you to tea and alfresco dinner parties, while lacquered wood exterior paneling brings a smooth and nature-filled appearance to the home. To the right of the entrance, an outdoor shower is installed to help rid you of sand before stepping inside. A slanted metallic roof yields a solid drainage system if a storm runs through the land.
Once inside the Studio, your first impression may be, "What the! Chipboard?" Yes, particle board or wood chipboard; that's what the walls and paneling are built out of. Sure, this material is less expensive and durable than solid wood panels, but with proper furnishings, it doesn't look bad. Hey, with a nice layer of primer, you should also be set to cover the walls with your favorite color tones.
At the end of the day, a price for the Studio has not been revealed. But, if you like what you've seen, give Matt Williams a call and ask away. If you get some insane number in terms of price, ask again; the rate may have been in Australian dollars. Nonetheless, that particle board shouldn't fetch too much, leaving you with enough moolah to go nuts on the interior design. Looking to live off-grid?
