You Could Drop $67K on a Rhinomax Renegade Camper, and You Need To Find Out Why

Folks, I recently ran across a camper trailer manufacturer dubbed Rhinomax. Seeing as how this crew hails from Australia, I expected a machine that can handle just about anything the elements can throw at you. Still, I chose to dig deeper, just to satisfy my curiosity. It's here I came across a team that's been in the RV industry for over 30 years; you know they can whip out a mean camper.
To see just the sort of work they can achieve, let's take a trip through their smallest camper, the Renegade, and see how it can meet the needs of your adventurous lifestyle. Bringing your attention back to that off-road terrain I described earlier, it seems that the Renegade is made just for that kind of stuff.
Well, one way Rhinomax ensures that you explore through the terrains you want is by using a hot-dipped galvanized chassis for every camper they build, and a beefy Cruisemaster AT suspension with twin shocks and optional air suspension. As you start to approach an area in your path with larger rocks, requiring you to work your brakes just right, 12 in electric brakes and AT tires offer the control you want, not to mention an off-road coupling rated for 3,500 kg (7,716 lbs). Once you've made it through the rock garden, you may encounter the occasional stream or body of water. It's here that you'll see the insulated fiberglass shell shine in all its glory. The ample ground clearance you see is perfect for this sort of situation, but for that rock garden too.
Once inside, don't worry about what's happening outside; let the fiberglass composite roof show you what it can do. What I found rather neat about the RV is that the roof pops up, revealing lateral tent canvas keeping critters out and massive windows to allow you to stay in touch with the outside world.
Since the storm caught you with your pots and pans bubbling on the fire, you'll find another cooktop and sink inside to continue cooking, but will need to add an optional fridge. From here, you can enjoy your meal while sitting at a dinette suitable for up to four people. It doesn't look as though this dinette is modular because come bedtime, a queen bed unfurls and covers most of the seating available.
it's all here, folks. There is a whole lot more than just that, so if you do like what you've seen, take the time to go even deeper. If you still feel it's not enough, you can add things like an external BBQ facility, AC, and even a bike rack to bring your e-MTB along for some even more exploring.
At the end of the day, you're being asked to dish out $89,990 Australian for this bugger, which is roughly $66,421 American (at current exchange rates). Honestly, until I get to live out of a Renegade camper, I can't say if it's worth it. But, based on what RV history has taught us about the habitats that come out of Australia, you can be sure to add it to your list of campers to consider for your next purchase.
