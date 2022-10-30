You Can’t Order a New 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Anymore

If you were planning on getting the new and imposing high-performance 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, unfortunately, you’re out of luck. GM has supposedly closed the books on it and doesn't plan to re-open them too soon.
Saying that the 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is impressive would be quite an understatement. The Blackwing (such a cool name, by the way) comes in two variants - one with a 6-speed manual transmission priced at $92,390 and the other with a 10-speed automatic transmission that's $95,565. The extra bells and whistles depend on your taste and, of course, wallet availability.
Compared to the standard automatic-only V-Series that packs a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine producing 360 horsepower (365 ps) with 405 lb-ft (549 Nm) of torque and has an AWD option, the Blackwing is RWD-only and has a mouthwatering, ear-pleasing 6.2-liter V8 engine producing no less than 668 horsepower (677 ps) with 659 lb-ft (893 Nm) of torque.
This thing is fast. It gets from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds or from 0-100 kph in 3.8 seconds. Depending on the driver and track conditions, it could probably shave off some tenths of a second here and there. As for its top speed, it can reach 200 mph (322 kph).
Marketing stunt or not, even GM President Mark Reuss said he put in some effort to get this model. “I sold two cars to get it, but I don’t keep my cars forever. I like to redo cars, I like to experience driving them, and then I move on because there’s so many I want to experience.”
Compared to previous year models, you could get the 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing in four new exterior colors, including Argent Silver Metallic, Midnight Steel Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, and Maverick Noir Frost.
According to GM Authority, the highly sought-after CT5-V Blackwing model will be available when the 2024 orders go live again.
